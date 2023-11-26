Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons | 2023 NFL Week 12

- With the 24-15 loss on Sunday against the Falcons, the Saints are now 5-6 on the season, falling to 1-2 in NFC South contests and 3-4 on the road. The Saints will take on the Detroit Lions next Sunday, December 3 at Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is set for noon central.
- New Orleans outgained Atlanta 444 yards to 396, with a 296 to 168 advantage through the air.
- The Saints had one of their most efficient rushing performances of 2023, finishing with 148 yards on 28 carries (5.3 avg).
- QB Derek Carrfinished 24-of-38 for 304 yards, his fifth 300-yard passing game of the year.
- WR Chris Olave led the Saints offense with game-highs in receptions (7) and receiving yards (114) all in the first half before leaving with a concussion in the third quarter. His 114 yards are a season-best for the second-year wideout.
- Olave's 100-yard performance was his third of the season and the sixth of his career. His 51-yard reception from Carr was his longest of the season and a game-high.
- RB Alvin Kamara added 119 yards from scrimmage, his fourth 100-yard game of the year. He finished with 15 carries for 69 yards on the ground and four receptions for 50 yards receiving.
- TE/QB Taysom Hill was effective for the Saints offense, adding 26 rushing yards and two grabs for 55 yards receiving, including a 36-yard strike from Carr.
- WR Lynn Bowden Jr.had 40 yards on the ground for New Orleans on a pair of reverses, including a career-long 29-yard carry.
- TE Juwan Johnson hauled in four catches for a season-high 45 yards.
- S Tyrann Mathieu finished with two interceptions, four stops, and two passes defensed. It was the fourth time in Mathieu's career he has had two interceptions and his first as a Saint.
- S Marcus Mayehad a season-high eight tackles and two tackles for loss.
- LB Pete Werner added eight tackles, tying his season high with seven solo stops.
- DE Carl Grandersonhad a career-high 10 tackles to lead the Saints defensive front.
- DE Cameron Jordan played in his 203rd regular season game on Sunday and is now tied for 43rd all-time among NFL defensive linemen with Ken Clarke, Richard Dent, and former Saints teammate Kevin Williams.
- K Blake Grupe made five of six field goal attempts against Atlanta. It was his third game of the season making at least three kicks.
- The five field goals ties a franchise record. It was the ninth time a Saints kicker has converted five field goal tries, and just the first since John Carney at St. Louis on September 26, 2004.
- LS Zach Wood played in his 109th career game Sunday, moving into a tie for 37th on the club's games played list with CB Fred Thomas and T Dave Lafary.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.