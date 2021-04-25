NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 225th pick

As we approach the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29-May 1, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The New Orleans Saints will have picks in Round 1 (28th overall), Round 2 (60th), Round 3 (98th and 105th), Round 4 (133rd), Round 6 (218th) and Round 7 (229th and 255th).
Over the past 10 drafts, linebackers and wide receivers have been selected three times and tight ends have been selected twice.
YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN:
2020: New York Giants, LB – Tae Crowder, Georgia
2018: Buffalo Bills, WR – Austin Proehl, North Carolina
2015: Indianapolis Colts, T – Denzelle Good, Mars Hill
2014: Atlanta Falcons, LB – Tyler Starr, South Dakota
2010: Detroit Lions, WR – Timothy Toone, Weber State
2009: Detroit Lions, TE – Dan Gronkowski, Arizona
2007: Detroit Lions, DB – Ramzee Robinson, Alabama
2006: Oakland Raiders, WR – Kevin McMahan, Maine
2005: New England Patriots, TE – Andy Stokes, William Penn
2004: Oakland Raiders, LB – Andre Sommersell, Colorado State