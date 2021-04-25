Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 225th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 225th pick from 2011-2020

Apr 25, 2021 at 09:38 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

As we approach the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29-May 1, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The New Orleans Saints will have picks in Round 1 (28th overall), Round 2 (60th), Round 3 (98th and 105th), Round 4 (133rd), Round 6 (218th) and Round 7 (229th and 255th).

Over the past 10 drafts, linebackers and wide receivers have been selected three times and tight ends have been selected twice.

YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN:

2020: New York Giants, LB – Tae Crowder, Georgia
2018: Buffalo Bills, WR – Austin Proehl, North Carolina
2015: Indianapolis Colts, T – Denzelle Good, Mars Hill
2014: Atlanta Falcons, LB – Tyler Starr, South Dakota
2010: Detroit Lions, WR – Timothy Toone, Weber State
2009: Detroit Lions, TE – Dan Gronkowski, Arizona
2007: Detroit Lions, DB – Ramzee Robinson, Alabama
2006: Oakland Raiders, WR – Kevin McMahan, Maine
2005: New England Patriots, TE – Andy Stokes, William Penn
2004: Oakland Raiders, LB – Andre Sommersell, Colorado State

Related Content

news

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 218th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 218th pick from 2011-2020
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to announce selections on second night of NFL draft

The Saints have three picks to make Friday, April 30
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2020 selections

Cesar Ruiz headlines Saints 2020 draft class
news

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 133rd pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 133rd pick from 2011-2020
news

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 105th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 105th pick from 2011-2020
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2019 selections

Erik McCoy headlines Saints 2019 draft class
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2018 selections

Marcus Davenport headlines Saints 2018 draft class
news

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 98th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 98th pick from 2011-2020
news

Deuce McAllister reflects on being drafted by the New Orleans Saints 20 years ago today

Saints legend is now WWL analyst for Saints radio broadcasts
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - linebackers

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2017 selections

Alvin Kamara headlines Saints 2017 draft class
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: Thank You, #9
Best 100 Drew Brees Photos
Drew Brees Career Milestones
READ: Brees' Remarkable 20-Year NFL Career
Advertising