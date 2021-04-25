Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 218th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 218th pick from 2011-2020

Apr 25, 2021 at 07:36 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

As we approach the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29-May 1, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The New Orleans Saints will have picks in Round 1 (28th overall), Round 2 (60th), Round 3 (98th and 105th), Round 4 (133rd), Round 6 (218th) and Round 7 (229th and 255th).

Over the last 10 drafts, defensive backs have been selected three times and defensive linemen have been selected twice.

YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN:

2020: New York Giants, LB – Carter Coughlin, Minnesota
2019: Dallas Cowboys, RB – Mike Weber, Ohio State (Super Bowl LIV champion)
2018: Minnesota Vikings, DE – Ade Aruna, Tulane
2017: Kansas City Chiefs, DB – Leon McQuay III, Southern California
2016: Buffalo Bills, DB – Kevon Seymour, Southern California
2015: Oakland Raiders, T – Anthony Morris, Tennessee State
2014: Baltimore Ravens, WR – Mike Campanaro, Wake Forest
2013: Philadelphia Eagles, DB – Jordan Poyer, Oregon State
2012: Kansas City Chiefs, DT – Jerome Long, San Diego State
2011: Green Bay Packers, TE – Ryan Taylor, North Carolina

Related Content

news

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 225th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 225th pick from 2011-2020
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to announce selections on second night of NFL draft

The Saints have three picks to make Friday, April 30
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2020 selections

Cesar Ruiz headlines Saints 2020 draft class
news

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 133rd pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 133rd pick from 2011-2020
news

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 105th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 105th pick from 2011-2020
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2019 selections

Erik McCoy headlines Saints 2019 draft class
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2018 selections

Marcus Davenport headlines Saints 2018 draft class
news

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 98th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 98th pick from 2011-2020
news

Deuce McAllister reflects on being drafted by the New Orleans Saints 20 years ago today

Saints legend is now WWL analyst for Saints radio broadcasts
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - linebackers

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2017 selections

Alvin Kamara headlines Saints 2017 draft class
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: Thank You, #9
Best 100 Drew Brees Photos
Drew Brees Career Milestones
READ: Brees' Remarkable 20-Year NFL Career
Advertising