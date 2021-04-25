NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 218th pick

As we approach the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29-May 1, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The New Orleans Saints will have picks in Round 1 (28th overall), Round 2 (60th), Round 3 (98th and 105th), Round 4 (133rd), Round 6 (218th) and Round 7 (229th and 255th).
Over the last 10 drafts, defensive backs have been selected three times and defensive linemen have been selected twice.
YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN:
2020: New York Giants, LB – Carter Coughlin, Minnesota
2019: Dallas Cowboys, RB – Mike Weber, Ohio State (Super Bowl LIV champion)
2018: Minnesota Vikings, DE – Ade Aruna, Tulane
2017: Kansas City Chiefs, DB – Leon McQuay III, Southern California
2016: Buffalo Bills, DB – Kevon Seymour, Southern California
2015: Oakland Raiders, T – Anthony Morris, Tennessee State
2014: Baltimore Ravens, WR – Mike Campanaro, Wake Forest
2013: Philadelphia Eagles, DB – Jordan Poyer, Oregon State
2012: Kansas City Chiefs, DT – Jerome Long, San Diego State
2011: Green Bay Packers, TE – Ryan Taylor, North Carolina