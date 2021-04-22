Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 105th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 105th pick from 2011-2020

Apr 22, 2021 at 10:13 AM
Photos: History of Pick 105 in the NFL Draft 

Your Saints take a look back at the players selected with the 105th pick in NFL Draft from 2011-2020.

Dayton tight end Adam Trautman was selected with the 105th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.
Dayton tight end Adam Trautman was selected with the 105th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

Dayton tight end Adam Trautman was selected with the 105th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.
Dayton tight end Adam Trautman was selected with the 105th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was selected with the 105th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.
Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was selected with the 105th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was selected with the 105th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.
Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was selected with the 105th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway was selected with the 105th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.
Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway was selected with the 105th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway was selected with the 105th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.
Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway was selected with the 105th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Pittsburgh running back James Conner was selected with the 105th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pittsburgh running back James Conner was selected with the 105th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh running back James Conner was selected with the 105th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pittsburgh running back James Conner was selected with the 105th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cincinnati guard Parker Ehinger was selected with the 105th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cincinnati guard Parker Ehinger was selected with the 105th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cincinnati guard Parker Ehinger was selected with the 105th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cincinnati guard Parker Ehinger was selected with the 105th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Duke wide receiver Jamison Crowder was selected with the 105th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team.
Duke wide receiver Jamison Crowder was selected with the 105th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team.

Duke wide receiver Jamison Crowder was selected with the 105th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team.
Duke wide receiver Jamison Crowder was selected with the 105th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team.

Florida State center Bryan Stork was selected with the 105th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
Florida State center Bryan Stork was selected with the 105th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Florida State center Bryan Stork was selected with the 105th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
Florida State center Bryan Stork was selected with the 105th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Nevada defensive back Duke Williams was selected with the 105th pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.
Nevada defensive back Duke Williams was selected with the 105th pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Nevada defensive back Duke Williams was selected with the 105th pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.
Nevada defensive back Duke Williams was selected with the 105th pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Florida State linebacker Nigel Bradham was selected with the 105th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.
Florida State linebacker Nigel Bradham was selected with the 105th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Florida State linebacker Nigel Bradham was selected with the 105th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.
Florida State linebacker Nigel Bradham was selected with the 105th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Nebraska running back Roy Helu was selected with the 105th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team.
Nebraska running back Roy Helu was selected with the 105th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team.

Nebraska running back Roy Helu was selected with the 105th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team.
Nebraska running back Roy Helu was selected with the 105th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team.

As we approach the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29-May 1, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (28th overall), Round 2 (60th), Round 3 (98th and 105th), Round 4 (133rd), Round 6 (218th) and Round 7 (229th and 255th).

Over the past 10 drafts, running backs, defensive backs and offensive linemen have been selected twice. The last 10 picks at 105th have combined for one Pro Bowl selection and one PFWA All-Rookie Team selection.

YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN:

2020: New Orleans Saints, TE – Adam Trautman, Dayton
2019: New Orleans Saints, DB – Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida (PWFA All-Rookie Team)
2018: Cleveland Browns, WR – Antonio Callaway, Florida
2017: Pittsburgh Steelers, RB – James Conner, Pittsburgh (Pro Bowl)
2016: Kansas City Chiefs, G – Parker Ehinger, Cincinnati
2015: Washington Football Team, WR – Jamison Crowder, Duke
2014: New England Patriots, C – Bryan Stork, Florida State (Super Bowl XLIX champion)
2013: Buffalo Bills, DB – Duke Williams, Nevada
2012: Buffalo Bills, LB – Nigel Bradham, Florida State
2011: Washington Football Team, RB – Roy Helu, Nebraska

105 TO THE 504:

New Orleans has selected an impact rookie at the 105th spot the past two seasons. In the 2020 campaign, rookie Adam Trautman appeared in 15 games for the Saints with six starts, posting 15 receptions for 171 yards and one touchdown. In two seasons for the Saints, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has appeared in 31 games with 20 starts, recording 111 tackles (86 solo), one sack, two interceptions, 21 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Named to the PWFA All-Rookie Team.

