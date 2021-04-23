NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 133rd pick

Your Saints take a look back at the players selected with the 133rd pick in NFL Draft from 2011-2020.
As we approach the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29-May 1, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The New Orleans Saints will have picks in Round 1 (28th overall), Round 2 (60th), Round 3 (98th and 105th), Round 4 (133rd), Round 6 (218th) and Round 7 (229th and 255th).
Over the last 10 drafts, defensive backs have been selected three times and wide receivers and tight ends have been selected twice with the 133rd overall pick. The last 10 picks at 133rd overall have combined for one PFWA All-Rookie Team selection.
YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN:
2020: Seattle Seahawks, TE – Colby Parkinson, Stanford
2019: New England Patriots, QB – Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
2018: Green Bay Packers, WR – J'Mon Moore, Missouri
2017: Dallas Cowboys, WR – Ryan Switzer, North Carolina (PFWA All-Rookie Team)
2016: San Francisco 49ers, DB – Rashard Robinson, Louisiana State
2015: Denver Broncos, C – Max Garcia, Florida (Super Bowl 50 champion)
2014: Detroit Lions, DB – Nevin Lawson, Utah State
2013: Atlanta Falcons, TE – Levine Toiolo, Stanford
2012: Green Bay Packers, DB – Jeron McMillian, Maine
2011: Buffalo Bills, RB – Johnny White, North Carolina
SWITZ ARMY KNIFE:
In four seasons with the Cowboys and Steelers, Ryan Switzer has appeared in 44 games with 12 starts, catching 50 passes for 321 yards (6.4 avg.) and one touchdown while also adding 10 rushing attempts for 26 yards. Switzer was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team as a return specialist.