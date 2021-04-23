Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 133rd pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 133rd pick from 2011-2020

Apr 23, 2021 at 09:40 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: History of Pick 133 in the NFL Draft 

Your Saints take a look back at the players selected with the 133rd pick in NFL Draft from 2011-2020.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.
1 / 20

Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Young Kwak/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.
2 / 20

Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
Auburn quarterback Jarret Stidham was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
3 / 20

Auburn quarterback Jarret Stidham was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Butch Dill/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn quarterback Jarret Stidham was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
4 / 20

Auburn quarterback Jarret Stidham was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri wide receiver J'Mon Moore was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.
5 / 20

Missouri wide receiver J'Mon Moore was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

David Stephenson
Missouri wide receiver J'Mon Moore was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.
6 / 20

Missouri wide receiver J'Mon Moore was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

G. Newman Lowrance/2018 G. Newman Lowrance
North Carolina wide receiver Ryan Switzer was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
7 / 20

North Carolina wide receiver Ryan Switzer was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

Gerry Broome
North Carolina wide receiver Ryan Switzer was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
8 / 20

North Carolina wide receiver Ryan Switzer was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Ainsworth
Louisiana State defensive back Rashard Robinson was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.
9 / 20

Louisiana State defensive back Rashard Robinson was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Brynn Anderson
Louisiana State defensive back Rashard Robinson was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.
10 / 20

Louisiana State defensive back Rashard Robinson was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Terrell Lloyd
Florida center Max Garcia was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.
11 / 20

Florida center Max Garcia was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

John Raoux
Florida center Max Garcia was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.
12 / 20

Florida center Max Garcia was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah State defensive back Nevin Lawson was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.
13 / 20

Utah State defensive back Nevin Lawson was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

Mark J. Terrill
Utah State defensive back Nevin Lawson was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.
14 / 20

Utah State defensive back Nevin Lawson was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford tight end Levine Toilolo was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
15 / 20

Stanford tight end Levine Toilolo was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

George Nikitin
Stanford tight end Levine Toilolo was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
16 / 20

Stanford tight end Levine Toilolo was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

Peter Read Miller
Maine defensive back Jerron McMillian was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.
17 / 20

Maine defensive back Jerron McMillian was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

Michael C. York/AP2010
Maine defensive back Jerron McMillian was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.
18 / 20

Maine defensive back Jerron McMillian was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

Tom DiPace
North Carolina running back Johny White was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.
19 / 20

North Carolina running back Johny White was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Gerry Broome/AP2009
North Carolina running back Johny White was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.
20 / 20

North Carolina running back Johny White was selected with the 133rd pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Gary Wiepert
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

As we approach the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29-May 1, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The New Orleans Saints will have picks in Round 1 (28th overall), Round 2 (60th), Round 3 (98th and 105th), Round 4 (133rd), Round 6 (218th) and Round 7 (229th and 255th).

Over the last 10 drafts, defensive backs have been selected three times and wide receivers and tight ends have been selected twice with the 133rd overall pick. The last 10 picks at 133rd overall have combined for one PFWA All-Rookie Team selection.

YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN:

2020: Seattle Seahawks, TE – Colby Parkinson, Stanford
2019: New England Patriots, QB – Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
2018: Green Bay Packers, WR – J'Mon Moore, Missouri
2017: Dallas Cowboys, WR – Ryan Switzer, North Carolina (PFWA All-Rookie Team)
2016: San Francisco 49ers, DB – Rashard Robinson, Louisiana State
2015: Denver Broncos, C – Max Garcia, Florida (Super Bowl 50 champion)
2014: Detroit Lions, DB – Nevin Lawson, Utah State
2013: Atlanta Falcons, TE – Levine Toiolo, Stanford
2012: Green Bay Packers, DB – Jeron McMillian, Maine
2011: Buffalo Bills, RB – Johnny White, North Carolina

SWITZ ARMY KNIFE:

In four seasons with the Cowboys and Steelers, Ryan Switzer has appeared in 44 games with 12 starts, catching 50 passes for 321 yards (6.4 avg.) and one touchdown while also adding 10 rushing attempts for 26 yards. Switzer was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team as a return specialist.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to announce selections on second night of NFL draft

The Saints have three picks to make Friday, April 30
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2020 selections

Cesar Ruiz headlines Saints 2020 draft class
news

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 105th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 105th pick from 2011-2020
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2019 selections

Erik McCoy headlines Saints 2019 draft class
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2018 selections

Marcus Davenport headlines Saints 2018 draft class
news

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 98th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 98th pick from 2011-2020
news

Deuce McAllister reflects on being drafted by the New Orleans Saints 20 years ago today

Saints legend is now WWL analyst for Saints radio broadcasts
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - linebackers

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2017 selections

Alvin Kamara headlines Saints 2017 draft class
news

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 60th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 60th pick from 2011-2020
news

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 28th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 28th pick from 2011-2020
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: Thank You, #9
Best 100 Drew Brees Photos
Drew Brees Career Milestones
READ: Brees' Remarkable 20-Year NFL Career
Advertising