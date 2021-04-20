NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 60th pick

Your Saints take a look back at the players selected with the 60th pick in NFL Draft over the past ten years.
As we approach the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29-May 1, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The New Orleans Saints will have picks in Round 1 (28th overall), Round 2 (60th), Round 3 (98th and 105th), Round 4 (133rd), Round 6 (218th), Round 7 (229th and 255th).
Over the last 10 drafts, defensive backs have been selected five times and defensive ends have been selected twice. The last 10 picks at 60th have combined for one All-Pro selection, two Pro Bowl selections and one PWFA All-Rookie Team selection.
YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN:
2020: New England Patriots, LB – Josh Uche, Michigan
2019: Los Angeles Chargers, DB – Nasir Adderley, Delaware
2018: Pittsburgh Steelers, WR – James Washington, Oklahoma State
2017: Dallas Cowboys, DB – Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado
2016: New England Patriots, DB – Cyrus Jones, Alabama
2015: Dallas Cowboys, DE – Randy Gregory, Nebraska
2014: Carolina Panthers, DE – Kony Ealy, Missouri (PWFA All-Rookie Team)
2013: Atlanta Falcons, DB – Robert Alford, Southeastern Louisiana
2012: Baltimore Ravens, T – Kelechi Osemele, Iowa State (All-Pro and 2x Pro Bowl)
2011: Houston Texans, DB – Brandon Harris, Miami (Fla.)
60TH SELECTION STANDOUTS:
An All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler, Kelechi Osemele has started all 101 games at right tackle and left guard for the Ravens, Raiders, Jets, and Chiefs.
In his five-year career with the Panthers, Jets, and Raiders, Kony Ealy appeared in 65 games with 19 starts recording 92 tackles (53 solo), 15 sacks, two interceptions, 14 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Ealy was named to the PWFA All-Rookie Team in 2014.