NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 60th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 60th pick from 2011-2020

Apr 20, 2021 at 01:54 PM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: History of Pick 60 in the NFL Draft 

Your Saints take a look back at the players selected with the 60th pick in NFL Draft over the past ten years.

Michigan linebacker Josh Uche was selected with the 60th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
1 / 20

Michigan linebacker Josh Uche was selected with the 60th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Patrick Semansky/AP Images
Josh Uche made his NFL debut in Week 8 of 2020 after being inactive for the first two games of the season and then spending time on IR.
2 / 20

Josh Uche made his NFL debut in Week 8 of 2020 after being inactive for the first two games of the season and then spending time on IR.

Cooper Neill/AP Images
Delaware defensive back Nasir Adderley was selected with the 60th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.
3 / 20

Delaware defensive back Nasir Adderley was selected with the 60th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Butch Dill/AP Images
Nasir Adderley became the highest-drafted Blue Hen since QB Joe Flacco (18th overall) in 2008.
4 / 20

Nasir Adderley became the highest-drafted Blue Hen since QB Joe Flacco (18th overall) in 2008.

Ashley Landis/AP Images
Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington was selected with the 60th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
5 / 20

Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington was selected with the 60th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
In his three seasons with the Steelers, James Washington has grabbed 90 receptions for 1,344 yards and score nine touchdowns.
6 / 20

In his three seasons with the Steelers, James Washington has grabbed 90 receptions for 1,344 yards and score nine touchdowns.

Barry Reeger/AP Images
Colorado defensive back Chidobe Awuzie was selected with the 60th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
7 / 20

Colorado defensive back Chidobe Awuzie was selected with the 60th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

Julio Cortez/AP Images
In his four seasons with the Cowboys, Chidobe Awuzie has tallied 209 tackles (144 solo), 37 passes defended and four interceptions.
8 / 20

In his four seasons with the Cowboys, Chidobe Awuzie has tallied 209 tackles (144 solo), 37 passes defended and four interceptions.

Ron Jenkins/AP Images
Alabama defensive back Cyrus Jones was selected with the 60th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
9 / 20

Alabama defensive back Cyrus Jones was selected with the 60th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Elise Amendola/AP Images
Cyrus Jones is currently a free agent and looking for his NFL comeback after undergoing open-heart surgery in 2019.
10 / 20

Cyrus Jones is currently a free agent and looking for his NFL comeback after undergoing open-heart surgery in 2019.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Images
Nebraska defensive end Randy Gregory was selected with the 60th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
11 / 20

Nebraska defensive end Randy Gregory was selected with the 60th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
Randy Gregory was suspended for violating the league's substance abuse policy in 2019. Gregory was conditionally reinstated by the league on September 4, 2020 and went on to play 10 games for Dallas last season.
12 / 20

Randy Gregory was suspended for violating the league's substance abuse policy in 2019. Gregory was conditionally reinstated by the league on September 4, 2020 and went on to play 10 games for Dallas last season.

Ron Jenkins/AP Images
Missouri defensive end Kony Ealy was selected with the 60th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.
13 / 20

Missouri defensive end Kony Ealy was selected with the 60th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

Jason DeCrow/AP Images
After five seasons with the Panthers, Jets and Raiders, Kony Ealy played stints in the XFL and Canadian Football League (CFL).
14 / 20

After five seasons with the Panthers, Jets and Raiders, Kony Ealy played stints in the XFL and Canadian Football League (CFL).

Adrian Kraus/AP Images
Southeastern Louisiana defensive back Robert Alford was selected with the 60th pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
15 / 20

Southeastern Louisiana defensive back Robert Alford was selected with the 60th pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

Dave Martin/AP Images
Robert Alford was released by the Cardinals in 2021 following two straight lost seasons due to injury, but recently re-signed with Arizona on one-year deal.
16 / 20

Robert Alford was released by the Cardinals in 2021 following two straight lost seasons due to injury, but recently re-signed with Arizona on one-year deal.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Images
Iowa State tackle Kelechi Osemele was selected with the 60th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.
17 / 20

Iowa State tackle Kelechi Osemele was selected with the 60th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Kelechi Osemele suffered a season-ending injury with the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 5 game against his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders. Osemele is looking to make a full recovery for the 2021 season.
18 / 20

Kelechi Osemele suffered a season-ending injury with the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 5 game against his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders. Osemele is looking to make a full recovery for the 2021 season.

Terrance Williams/AP Images
Miami defensive back Brandon Harris was selected with the 60th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.
19 / 20

Miami defensive back Brandon Harris was selected with the 60th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Brandon Harris is currently the cornerbacks coach at Florida International University.
20 / 20

Brandon Harris is currently the cornerbacks coach at Florida International University.

David J. Phillip/AP Images
As we approach the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29-May 1, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The New Orleans Saints will have picks in Round 1 (28th overall), Round 2 (60th), Round 3 (98th and 105th), Round 4 (133rd), Round 6 (218th), Round 7 (229th and 255th).

Over the last 10 drafts, defensive backs have been selected five times and defensive ends have been selected twice. The last 10 picks at 60th have combined for one All-Pro selection, two Pro Bowl selections and one PWFA All-Rookie Team selection.

YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN:

2020: New England Patriots, LB – Josh Uche, Michigan
2019: Los Angeles Chargers, DB – Nasir Adderley, Delaware
2018: Pittsburgh Steelers, WR – James Washington, Oklahoma State
2017: Dallas Cowboys, DB – Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado
2016: New England Patriots, DB – Cyrus Jones, Alabama
2015: Dallas Cowboys, DE – Randy Gregory, Nebraska
2014: Carolina Panthers, DE – Kony Ealy, Missouri (PWFA All-Rookie Team)
2013: Atlanta Falcons, DB – Robert Alford, Southeastern Louisiana
2012: Baltimore Ravens, T – Kelechi Osemele, Iowa State (All-Pro and 2x Pro Bowl)
2011: Houston Texans, DB – Brandon Harris, Miami (Fla.)

60TH SELECTION STANDOUTS:

An All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler, Kelechi Osemele has started all 101 games at right tackle and left guard for the Ravens, Raiders, Jets, and Chiefs.

In his five-year career with the Panthers, Jets, and Raiders, Kony Ealy appeared in 65 games with 19 starts recording 92 tackles (53 solo), 15 sacks, two interceptions, 14 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Ealy was named to the PWFA All-Rookie Team in 2014.

news

Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - linebackers

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2017 selections

Alvin Kamara headlines Saints 2017 draft class
news

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 28th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 28th pick from 2011-2020
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2016 selections

Michael Thomas headlines Saints 2016 draft class
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2015 selections

Andrus Peat & P.J. Williams joined Saints roster in 2015 NFL Draft
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2014 selections

Brandin Cooks headlines Saints 2014 draft class with their first selection
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2013 selections

Terron Armstead headlines Saints 2013 draft class
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - defensive tackle

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2012 selections

Akiem Hicks headlines Saints 2012 draft class with their first selection
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan approaches 10-year draft anniversary

'A team wants me to the point where they drafted me in the first round, and now it's time to prove what I'm worth'
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2011 selections

Cam Jordan headlines Saints 2011 draft class with first round selection
