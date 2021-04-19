NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 28th pick

The New Orleans Saints selected Ingram in the first round with the 28th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft - the same pick number the Giants used to draft his father, Mark Ingram Sr., 24 years earlier, at the same age. Ingram was the first running back drafted in 2011 and since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, this was the latest pick used for the first running back chosen in an NFL Draft. In his first 10 seasons with the Saints and Ravens, Mark Ingram has appeared in 132 games with 87 starts, rushing for 7,324 yards on 1,595 attempts (4.6 avg.) scoring 62 touchdowns and has posted 260 receptions for 1,895 yards with 10 touchdowns and has been named a Pro Bowler three times, all with the Saints.