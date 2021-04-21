Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 98th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 98th pick from 2011-2020

Apr 21, 2021 at 10:15 AM
Photos: History of Pick 98 in the NFL Draft 

Your Saints take a look back at the players selected with the 98th pick in NFL Draft from 2011-2020.

Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was selected with the 98th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.
Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was selected with the 98th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was selected with the 98th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.
Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was selected with the 98th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Murray State linebacker Quincy Williams was selected with the 98th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Murray State linebacker Quincy Williams was selected with the 98th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Murray State linebacker Quincy Williams was selected with the 98th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Murray State linebacker Quincy Williams was selected with the 98th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Central Florida tight end Jordan Akins was selected with the 98th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.
Central Florida tight end Jordan Akins was selected with the 98th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

Central Florida tight end Jordan Akins was selected with the 98th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.
Central Florida tight end Jordan Akins was selected with the 98th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

Grambling State wide receiver Chad Williams was selected with the 98th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.
Grambling State wide receiver Chad Williams was selected with the 98th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Grambling State wide receiver Chad Williams was selected with the 98th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.
Grambling State wide receiver Chad Williams was selected with the 98th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Boston College safety Justin Simmons was selected with the 98th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.
Boston College safety Justin Simmons was selected with the 98th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

Boston College safety Justin Simmons was selected with the 98th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.
Boston College safety Justin Simmons was selected with the 98th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

Oregon State defensive back Steven Nelson was selected with the 98th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Oregon State defensive back Steven Nelson was selected with the 98th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Oregon State defensive back Steven Nelson was selected with the 98th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Oregon State defensive back Steven Nelson was selected with the 98th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

California tight end Richard Rodgers was selected with the 98th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.
California tight end Richard Rodgers was selected with the 98th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

California tight end Richard Rodgers was selected with the 98th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.
California tight end Richard Rodgers was selected with the 98th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

USC quarterback Matt Barkley was selected with the 98th pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
USC quarterback Matt Barkley was selected with the 98th pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

USC quarterback Matt Barkley was selected with the 98th pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
USC quarterback Matt Barkley was selected with the 98th pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Delaware guard Gino Gradkowski was selected with the 98th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.
Delaware guard Gino Gradkowski was selected with the 98th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Delaware guard Gino Gradkowski was selected with the 98th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.
Delaware guard Gino Gradkowski was selected with the 98th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

West Virginia defensive back Brandon Hogan was selected with the 98th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.
West Virginia defensive back Brandon Hogan was selected with the 98th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

West Virginia defensive back Brandon Hogan was selected with the 98th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.
West Virginia defensive back Brandon Hogan was selected with the 98th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

As we approach the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29-May 1, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The New Orleans Saints will have picks in Round 1 (28th overall), Round 2 (60th), Round 3 (98th and 105th), Round 4 (133rd), Round 6 (218th) and Round 7 (229th and 255th).

Over the last 10 drafts, defensive backs have been selected three times and tight ends and linebackers have been selected twice. The last 10 picks at 98th overall have combined for one All-Pro selection, one Pro Bowl selection, and a Super Bowl XLVII champion.

YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN:

2020: Baltimore Ravens, LB – Malik Harrison, Ohio State
2019: Jacksonville Jaguars, LB – Quincy Williams, Murray State
2018: Houston Texans, TE – Jordan Akins, Central Florida
2017: Arizona Cardinals, WR – Chad Williams, Grambling State
2016: Denver Broncos, S – Justin Simmons, Boston College (All-Pro and Pro Bowler)
2015: Kansas City Chiefs, DB – Steven Nelson, Oregon State
2014: Green Bay Packers, TE – Richard Rodgers, California
2013: Philadelphia Eagles, QB – Matt Barkley, USC
2012: Baltimore Ravens, G – Gino Gradkowski, Delaware (Super Bowl XLVII Champion)
2011: Carolina Panthers, DB – Brandon Hogan, West Virginia

THE GREAT 98:

After being selected 98th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Broncos, Justin Simmons has appeared in 74 games with 64 starts totaling 373 tackles (279 solo), 2.0 sacks, 16 interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, 37 passes defensed, and one fumble recovery. Simmons earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2019 and was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2020.

