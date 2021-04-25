Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 229th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 229th pick from 2011-2020

Apr 25, 2021 at 09:22 AM
As we approach the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29-May 1, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The New Orleans Saints will have picks in Round 1 (28th overall), Round 2 (60th), Round 3 (98th and 105th), Round 4 (133rd), Round 6 (218th) and Round 7 (229th and 255th).

Over the last 10 drafts, defensive tackles, defensive backs and kickers have been selected twice. The last 10 picks at 229th overall have combined for one All-Pro and All-Rookie Team selection.

YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN:

2020: Washington Football Team, DE – James Smith-Williams, North Carolina State
2019: Detroit Lions, DT – P.J. Johnson, Arizona
2018: Miami Dolphins, K – Jason Sanders, New Mexico (All-Pro and PFWA All-Rookie Team)
2017: San Francisco 49ers, DB – Adrian Colbert, Miami (Fla.)
2016: Pittsburgh Steelers, WR – Demarcus Ayers, Houston
2015: Jacksonville Jaguars, TE – Ben Koyack, Notre Dame
2014: Detroit Lions, K – Nate Freese, Boston College
2013: Minnesota Vikings, DT – Everett Dawkins, Florida State
2012: Philadelphia Eagles, RB – Bryce Brown, Kansas State
2011: St. Louis Rams, DB – Johnathan Nelson, Oklahoma

