New Orleans Saints will face Dallas without Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy, several assistants

McCarthy, others entered into Covid protocols

Nov 29, 2021 at 01:36 PM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Dallas will face the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night without Coach Mike McCarthy, who on Monday entered into the NFL's Covid protocols.

The Saints have been on the other side of the ledger regarding Covid protocols; the team lost seven assistant coaches – six on offense – prior to its Week 2 game against Carolina. New Orleans lost that game, 26-7, in Charlotte, N.C.

For Thursday's game in the Caesars Superdome, Dallas will be without McCarthy, right tackle Terence Steele, two assistant coaches and both strength and conditioning coaches. Receiver Amari Cooper was expected to return to practice Monday after missing the previous two games due to Covid protocols.

The Cowboys (7-4) have lost three of their last four games, while the Saints (5-6) have lost four straight.

Although McCarthy will not accompany the team to New Orleans, the team said he will "continue to direct, and be in involved in, all meetings and game preparations on a virtual basis for the remainder of the week, including Thursday's meetings in New Orleans."

Dallas announced it would conduct all meetings Monday virtually and practice as scheduled.

