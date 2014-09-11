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New Orleans Saints to host Moms Football Safety Clinic on September 15

Rita Benson LeBlanc, Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis are among the event's featured speakers

Sep 11, 2014 at 06:00 AM

The New Orleans Saints, in partnership with USA Football, will host a FREE Moms Football Safety Clinic on September 15 (6-8 pm) at the team's indoor practice facility on Airline Drive in Metairie (5800 Airline Drive.)

The event will help provide mothers, whose children are interested in playing tackle football, with the latest information about the safety of the game through USA Football's "Heads Up Football" program.

Saints Owner/Vice Chairman of the Board Rita Benson LeBlanc, President Dennis Lauscha, General Manager Mickey Loomis, Head Coach Sean Payton, Head Athletic Trainer Scottie Patton and Tulane/Saints Safety Devon Walker's mother Inez are scheduled to speak at the event.

Participants will take part in hands-on activities where they will learn the proper techniques of Heads-Up tackling as part of USA Football's "Heads Up Football" program.

The featured speakers will share their personal experiences, while teaching the importance of various topics that will help you understand how to keep your child-athlete safe in the game of football including concussion awareness, heat and hydration and proper equipment fitting.

There is no cost for the event, but participation is limited and will be determined on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration deadline is Friday, September 12th. To register or for more information, email saintsevents@saints.nfl.com.

This event is for football moms so we please ask that you do not bring your children or spouse.

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