New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen, players talk about loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 2022 NFL Week 2

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston:

On how his back feels:

"It feels like my back."

On how his back felt going into the game:

"What's the most important thing is like our team hauled our tail off. Defense played a great game. Offensively, we just got to give it on third downs and protect the football. For myself I have to get better on third downs and protect the football.

On the offensive performance:

"Like I said, we have to get better on third downs and that's on me. We had a great chance in the redzone to end up with seven and not three, and I missed Chris (Olave). We just got to continue to get better."

On the offensive struggles the past two games:

"Early, early. I think we are going to get better. You know, we had some momentum here early in the third quarter. The biggest thing is ball security. I think we still had a chance to get in this game. They won the turnover battle and that's why they won."

On whether Tampa's defense was different than previously:

"No. We were prepared. It's just on me. I have to take what the defense is giving me and keep the ball in our possession because when we keep the ball in our possession a lot of good things can happen."

On the missed connections with Chris Olave:

"I missed him. Man, I just got to hit it, I got to hit it. When you have opportunities like that, you got to hit them. Especially in this league, this game is a game of inches. Chris did a great job of creating separation and getting open, but I get better. Those are going to be touchdowns real soon."

On his back, if it impacted his play, and how it could affect him moving forward:

"Yeah, what's really important is protecting the football. I have to do I have to do a better job of doing that to give ourselves a chance to win the game."

On the extent of the injury:

"Yeah, you know, everyone in the locker room was playing with some type of banged up or something. But like I said, what's important is offensively I have to do a better job of executing third downs, and I can't give them the football."

On his various previous injuries leading to this one:

My main thing is focusing on execution. I didn't execute. Like two weeks in a row where we were (around) 4 for 13 on third downs, and that's on me. It's just this time I turned over the football. So we're going to get back to the drawing board and I'm going to protect the football. That's the big thing."

On Marshon Lattimore getting ejected:

"I don't. I don't think he should have at all. But these referees get put in a tough position. Everyone from New York, they have to make that call. But I think he bit the bullet. He made a huge sacrifice for his team because it was not on him. But when the emotions get to flaring, they're humans. The referees are humans and they've got to make a decision."

On the contentiousness of this game having been on both sides of the rivalry:

"I mean, I think we're just two good football teams. And the big thing is it's early in the season. I hate to drop a division game like that. We just got to bounce back. Defense played a heck of a game, they did phenomenal. We had some good things on offense too. But my focus is on eliminating the negatives and building on the positives. Because there's some positives there."

On finding a sustained rhythm:

"I think it just starts with me. We got to just get completions early. It was some opportunities out there that would have really set this game apart, some big plays down the field to Chris that we fell short on. I think that is just it. We are going to just keep hitting the drawing boards, keep on building the chemistry of this offense. We got great playmakers, we just have to execute."

On how he feels right now:

"I don't like to lose. So the biggest thing I hate losing, especially to that group. But, man, they competitors, you know, they compete too. And I just hate to let the team down by turning over the football and not giving us the chance to win."

On if he ever thought during the week that he may not be able to play:

"I never think that. I'm so focused on preparation and how can I execute? I think DA (Dennis Allen) does a good job of putting it on the team. The team is bigger than yourself. So as a team, we were preparing together and we were ready to roll."

On if he felt that there were any plays where the injury may have affected his decision-making: