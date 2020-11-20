Returner ﻿Deonte Harris﻿ returned a punt for a touchdown in a 33-27 victory over Seattle. Lutz provided all the points in a 12-10 victory over Dallas, and kicked two field goals in a 13-6 win against Jacksonville. And in a 36-25 victory over Chicago, J.T. Gray blocked a punt for a safety, Zach Line deflected a punt and Harris had a 67-yard punt return touchdown called back because of a penalty.

"We all want to be part of the win," Lutz said. "We preach on how important all three phases are, and special teams is just as important as offense and defense. We take a lot of pride in what we do in New Orleans, and we carry that to the game. All we can do is do our best to help the team win. That's what we're going to try to do."

That has carried over into this season for the Saints.

In the season opener, ﻿Margus Hunt﻿ blocked a field goal attempt and ﻿Bennie Fowler﻿ recovered a fumbled kickoff in the 34-23 win over Tampa Bay. Lutz provided the game-winning points in overtime wins against the Chargers (30-27) and Bears (26-23). Harris' 75-yard kickoff return - longest of his NFL career – led to a field goal, and ﻿Marquez Callaway﻿ recovered two muffed punts, leading to two short touchdown drives, in a 27-13 win over San Francisco.

"We have a really talented unit," Lutz said. "We have some of the best gunners in the league. We have great core teams and I think that's showing right now."

The expectation is that it'll continue to show.