Week 11 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Falcons

In a clash between longtime division foes, the New Orleans Saints will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 22 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans is coming off a 27-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, where big plays on defense and special teams, created short fields and three touchdowns and two field goals for New Orleans (7-2). New Orleans has gotten off to at least a 7-2 start for the fourth consecutive season. The Saints are in the midst of a six-game winning stream for the fourth straight season, only the sixth team in NFL history to do that.

New Orleans won the turnover battle 4-2, with two recovered fumbles on special teams leading to two touchdowns by RB ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿. The New Orleans run defense surrendered only 49 yards on 25 carries (2.0 avg.), as they set an NFL record by keeping individual rushers under 100 yards for the 52nd consecutive regular season/postseason game.

On the offensive side, New Orleans overcame the halftime loss of QB ﻿Drew Brees﻿ by rushing for 115 yards on 29 carries. Kamara rushed for two scores and also led the team in receiving with seven receptions for 83 yards (11.9 avg.) with an additional touchdown. ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ served carried nine times for a game-high 57 yards, serving as a closer in the second half with eight carries for 52 yards taking place in the final two quarters.

At quarterback after Brees helped lead the team back from a 10-0 deficit, completing 8-of-13 passes for 76 yards with one touchdown and a 103.4 rating, ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ completed 6-of-10 throws for 63 yards in helping keep New Orleans ahead of the 49ers.

