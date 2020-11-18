Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Week 11 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Falcons

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons on November 22, 2020

Nov 18, 2020 at 11:11 AM
New Orleans Saints

SAINTS-FALCONS GAME PREVIEW

In a clash between longtime division foes, the New Orleans Saints will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 22 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans is coming off a 27-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, where big plays on defense and special teams, created short fields and three touchdowns and two field goals for New Orleans (7-2). New Orleans has gotten off to at least a 7-2 start for the fourth consecutive season. The Saints are in the midst of a six-game winning stream for the fourth straight season, only the sixth team in NFL history to do that.

New Orleans won the turnover battle 4-2, with two recovered fumbles on special teams leading to two touchdowns by RB ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿. The New Orleans run defense surrendered only 49 yards on 25 carries (2.0 avg.), as they set an NFL record by keeping individual rushers under 100 yards for the 52nd consecutive regular season/postseason game.

On the offensive side, New Orleans overcame the halftime loss of QB ﻿Drew Brees﻿ by rushing for 115 yards on 29 carries. Kamara rushed for two scores and also led the team in receiving with seven receptions for 83 yards (11.9 avg.) with an additional touchdown. ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ served carried nine times for a game-high 57 yards, serving as a closer in the second half with eight carries for 52 yards taking place in the final two quarters.

At quarterback after Brees helped lead the team back from a 10-0 deficit, completing 8-of-13 passes for 76 yards with one touchdown and a 103.4 rating, ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ completed 6-of-10 throws for 63 yards in helping keep New Orleans ahead of the 49ers.

WATCH ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

  • Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)

National radio: Compass Media Networks

  • Announcers: Chris Carrino (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

FEDEX DOME AT HOME LIVE PREGAME SHOW:
Catch a gameday preview with Caroline Gonzalez and John DeShazier one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Falcons in Week 11. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

DOME AT HOME:
Can't be at the Dome? Bring gameday home! Whether home or away, make the most of gameday with Dome at Home second screen experience on the Saints mobile app. Huddle up for exclusive content and features including:

  • A new live pre-game show one hour before kickoff
  • Live highlights and entertainment during the game
  • Chance to win $1,000
  • Access to the game day rituals you love, including player intros and countdown to kickoff

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY MERCEDES-BENZ:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following Week 11 against the Saints and Falcons on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Mercedes-Benz. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

