New Orleans Saints defense striding in right direction at critical time

If the New Orleans Saints learned one thing from the 2019 season, it was that the team could function – well – without quarterback Drew Brees﻿.

Undoubtedly, the ride is smoothest with Brees driving, which he has for the overwhelming majority of the time since joining New Orleans as an unrestricted free agent in 2006. But the Saints showed they were able to operate without Brees during a five-game stretch last year, a period in which the Saints went undefeated.

That seems to be a good reference point for the Saints (7-2) entering Sunday's game against Atlanta (3-6) in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Because for the second consecutive season, New Orleans will have to navigate at least a portion of its season without the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, completions and completion percentage, among other all-time leading totals.

Brees will miss an unspecified amount of time due to rib injuries sustained over the course of this season. And, like last season, the Saints' defense is prepared to carry as much of the load as necessary for the team to remain successful.

"For me, I don't think we have to do anything different," safety Malcolm Jenkins said. "Every time we step on the field, we want to compete and do our best on the defense. We want to be disruptive, we want to take the ball away and give our team the best chance we can to win. That is no different with or without Drew Brees on the field.