Injury Report

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Quarterback Drew Brees placed on injured reserve

Nov 20, 2020 at 03:09 PM
New Orleans Saints
Ahead of the team's Week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons, the New Orleans Saints have placed quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿ on reserve/injured. Brees had been listed on the Saints Injury Report on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of division matchup and did not practice. Eight other Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report.

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
TE Josh Hill Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
WR Tre'Quan Smith Concussion DNP LP FP
RB Dwayne Washington Back DNP DNP DNP Out
DE Cameron Jordan Back DNP LP FP
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee LP LP FP
DT Malcom Brown Calf LP LP FP
RB Alvin Kamara Foot LP DNP FP
CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen LP LP LP Questionable

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
T Matt Gono Illness DNP DNP FP
WR Calvin Ridley Foot LP LP LP
T Kaleb McGary Knee FP FP FP
TE Jaeden Graham Knee/Toe FP FP
TE John Wetzel Ankle LP LP
C Alex Mack NIR-Rest DNP
WR Olamide Zaccheaus Knee LP
RB Todd Gurley NIR-Rest DNP
G James Carpenter NIR-Rest DNP

Advertising