Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Ahead of the team's Week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons, the New Orleans Saints have placed quarterback Drew Brees on reserve/injured. Brees had been listed on the Saints Injury Report on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of division matchup and did not practice. Eight other Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|TE
|Josh Hill
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Concussion
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Back
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|DT
|Malcom Brown
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|FP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Foot
|LP
|DNP
|FP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|T
|Matt Gono
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|FP
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|LP
|T
|Kaleb McGary
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Jaeden Graham
|Knee/Toe
|FP
|FP
|TE
|John Wetzel
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|C
|Alex Mack
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Knee
|LP
|RB
|Todd Gurley
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|G
|James Carpenter
|NIR-Rest
|DNP