New Orleans Saints sign four draft picks

Penning, 6-7, 321, was New Orleans' second of two first round picks (19th overall), the first Saints ever to be selected out of Northern Iowa. The Clear Lake, Iowa native appeared in 37 career games with 33 starts, including all 12 games at left tackle in the fall of 2021. Penning was the only offensive lineman in the country to be named as a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is annually awarded to the FCS national offensive player of the year.