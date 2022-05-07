Dennis Allen feels good entering first season as New Orleans Saints head coach

Add two new talented rookies to this offense in Chris Olave and Trevor Penning, and this offensive unit has the capability to skyrocket compared to last season. Allen was asked about trading up in the draft to take Olave, and he explained what they saw in the young receiver.

"We felt like we needed to add some playmakers to our offense, and we felt like that was an area where we could improve our football team. We're really all about 'what do we have to do to win games here?', and so I felt like he was the player that we kind of targeted. We knew we were going to get a great person, a tireless worker, tough, smart, highly competitive, one of the best route runners, I felt like, in this year's draft. He comes from an established winning program where we have had success getting guys out of Ohio State...I felt great about how it worked out."

Apart from the skill positions, the Saints also felt like they needed to draft someone capable of replacing Terron Armstead, who signed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency. For Dennis Allen, Trevor Penning fills that gap perfectly.

"I think (Penning is) kind of a raw, tough, nasty, athletic talent...I really like the potential of this player a lot. Obviously losing Terron Armstead was a big loss for us, so trying to find someone to potentially be that replacement was something that we were looking at. I think my defensive mentality came out a little bit in that pick, and it's kind of that tough, nasty kind of player."