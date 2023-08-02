New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Sunday that the club has signed guard Tommy Kraemer, was awarded guard Chuck Filiaga off waivers from Green Bay, waived/injured tackle Scott Lashley and placed linebacker Andrew Dowell on Injured Reserve.
Kraemer, 6-6, 316, was originally signed by the Detroit Lions as a rookie free agent in 2021, out of Notre Dame. The Cincinnati native played in nine games with three starts for the Lions in 2021 (two at right guard, one at left guard) and did not allow a sack in his debut season. He spent the 2022 season on Injured Reserve (back).
Kraemer played four seasons for the Fighting Irish (2017-2020), starting 39-of-43 games played (27 at right guard and 12 at right tackle) and helped them earn two trips to the College Football Playoff semifinals. In 2020, he was selected first-team All-ACC and the third-team AP All-America. He was also a part of an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award as the NCAA's best offensive line in 2017 and helped the Irish rank seventh in the FBS with an average of 269.3 rushing yards per game.
Filiaga, 6-6, 321, was signed as a free agent by Green Bay following the 2023 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. The Aledo, Texas native started all 13 games at right guard in 2022 for an offense that rushed for 2,698 yards and 33 touchdowns, earning All-Big Ten third-team honors (conference coaches). Prior to transferring to Minnesota, he spent five seasons (2017-21) at Michigan, where he played in 39 games with eight starts at left guard and three at right guard. In 2021, he started three games at right guard and one a left guard, while also seeing valuable snaps at both positions throughout the season. In the COVID-19 shortened 2020 college season, Filiaga opened all six games at left guard for the Wolverines.
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.