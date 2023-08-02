New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Filiaga, 6-6, 321, was signed as a free agent by Green Bay following the 2023 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. The Aledo, Texas native started all 13 games at right guard in 2022 for an offense that rushed for 2,698 yards and 33 touchdowns, earning All-Big Ten third-team honors (conference coaches). Prior to transferring to Minnesota, he spent five seasons (2017-21) at Michigan, where he played in 39 games with eight starts at left guard and three at right guard. In 2021, he started three games at right guard and one a left guard, while also seeing valuable snaps at both positions throughout the season. In the COVID-19 shortened 2020 college season, Filiaga opened all six games at left guard for the Wolverines.