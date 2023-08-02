Rookie running back Kendre Miller on accelerated learning curve at training camp after sitting out offseason workouts

It took until the opening of training camp – not rookie minicamp, OTAs or minicamp – for the New Orleans Saints to get rookie running back Kendre Miller into uniform and on the field for practice with his teammates.

There hasn't been time for any easing into a rhythm. Too much time already had passed.

"Coming, just throwing me into the fire, coming straight into training camp was definitely difficult," Miller said. "First of all getting used to the heat and the workload conditions, because I've been out for a minute. But coming every day with a positive attitude, and learning from the vets – (running backs Alvin Kamara) A.K. and Jamaal (Williams) – has kind of been the biggest thing. But every day is just stacking days for me."

While Miller stacks, he displays the receiving skills that he believes were a bit underutilized in college at TCU. Miller caught 29 passes in three seasons with the Horned Frogs, while stacking up 361 rushing attempts.

"TCU, they didn't really use me in the passing game that much," he said. "But here I'm kind of excited, because we get the ball a whole lot more in the passing game. In the NFL, you've got to always beat your man and you've got to be able to read the coverages, and that's kind of exciting for me to show my ability to catch the ball. It's just something to keep stacking and working on, but it's getting better."

Miller said his route-running skills also were underplayed.