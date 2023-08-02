Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Day 7

1. Thomas vs. Lattimore: You've heard the expression iron sharpens iron. We've heard it often during this New Orleans Saints training camp from players and coaches alike. Nowhere is this more evident than the daily battles between the Saints' best wide receiver and best cornerback. During one-on-one drills, every time wide receiver Michael Thomas is matched up against cornerback Marshon Lattimore, everyone in attendance edges a little forward to get a closer look. To this point of camp, there has been a lot of opportunities presented to both to make a play. Seven practices in, Lattimore (who has had a near flawless camp) has had the edge on his fellow Ohio State Buckeye teammate. On Wednesday, the two were matched up during the always popular WR vs. DB drills. The two were matched up against each other three times, all with Derek Carr at quarterback. As the action moved right to left as we viewed it at the indoor facility of the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, the very first rep saw both line up with Thomas to the left of Carr on the line of scrimmage and Lattimore directly in front of him. Carr would try a 15-yard throw to the left side but in stepped Lattiimore to knock the ball away for a pass break up (PBU), denying the catch. The second rep would come nine snaps later, this time Carr threw a deep slant with Thomas cutting left to right 15 yards away. Thomas was able to get a bit of space and Carr delivered the ball on time for the completion (a rare one against Lattimore this camp). The final rep came as the period was ending. Thomas sprinted down the left sideline with Lattimore on his back. Carr thought that Thomas was going to run a straight fly pattern and aired it out. Both went for the ball but ultimately Thomas wasn't able to come down with it, giving Lattimore the win on the rep. As a frustrated Thomas headed back to the huddle he exclaimed rather loudly that it was supposed to be a back shoulder throw (which Carr brought up later as a miscommunication) which would have given him a better opportunity to make the tough catch. It really has been fun to watch these two highly competitive (and close friends) battle each other every day up close. These individual battles will only help to make both players better.