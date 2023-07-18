New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Miller, 6-0, 220, was the Saints' third round pick (71st overall) out of TCU, where he was a three-year letterman and finished with career totals of 2,410 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, ninth in TCU history, in only 33 games with 17 starts. His 6.7 yards per carry average ranked first nationally among active Power 5 players at the end of the 2022 season and he held the longest active streak in the nation with 14 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown dating back to the end of the 2021 season before it was snapped in the College Football Playoff Semifinal due to a knee injury. In 2022, Miller was a consensus first-team All-Big 12 selection after starting all 14 games he played in and leading the Horned Frogs with 242 carries for 1,399 yards (6.2 avg.) with 17 touchdowns.