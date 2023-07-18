Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints update player status ahead of Training Camp

Jul 18, 2023 at 03:57 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Helmet-1920-022321
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have placed WR Shaquan Davis, RB Kendre Miller and WR A.T. Perryon Non-Football Injury. The team also placed DB Anthony Johnson and G Nick Saldiveri on Physically Unable to Perform. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Headshot-Shaq-Davis-1920-043023

Shaquan Davis

#80 WR

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: South Carolina State

Davis, 6-5, 215, signed with the Saints as a rookie free agent this off-season. The Summerville, S.C. native was a four-year letterman at South Carolina State and finished with career totals of 116 receptions for 2,452 yards (21.1 avg.) with 25 touchdowns. Davis enjoyed his finest season in 2021, when he made 43 catches for 864 yards (20.1 avg.) and eight touchdowns, helping the Bulldogs capture the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship and then defeating Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl.

Related Links

Headshot-Kendre-Miller-1920-042823

Kendre Miller

#25 RB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • College: TCU

Miller, 6-0, 220, was the Saints' third round pick (71st overall) out of TCU, where he was a three-year letterman and finished with career totals of 2,410 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, ninth in TCU history, in only 33 games with 17 starts. His 6.7 yards per carry average ranked first nationally among active Power 5 players at the end of the 2022 season and he held the longest active streak in the nation with 14 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown dating back to the end of the 2021 season before it was snapped in the College Football Playoff Semifinal due to a knee injury. In 2022, Miller was a consensus first-team All-Big 12 selection after starting all 14 games he played in and leading the Horned Frogs with 242 carries for 1,399 yards (6.2 avg.) with 17 touchdowns.

headshot-at-perry-042923

A.T. Perry

#17 WR

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Wake Forest

Perry, 6-5, 205, was the Saints' sixth round pick and final draft selection (195th overall) out of Wake Forest, where he set numerous Demon Deacons receiving records, including a program record 28 touchdowns, tied for seventh in ACC history. The Lake Worth, Fl. native also holds the program record with 15 touchdown receptions during the 2021 season, tied the program record with 12 100-yard receiving games and is the only player in program history to have two double-digit touchdown seasons, doing so in both 2021 and 2022. For his college career, Perry appeared in 43 games and posted 171 receptions for 2,662 yards (15.6 avg.) and 28 touchdowns. In 2022, Perry was a first-team All-ACC selection for the second consecutive season when he appeared in 13 games with 12 starts and posted 81 receptions for 1,096 yards.

Headshot-Anthony-Johnson-1920-043023

Anthony Johnson

#36 DB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Virginia

Johnson, 6-2, 205, signed with the Saints as a rookie free agent this off-season. In his college playing career for both Virginia (2021-22) and Louisville (2018-20), the Hollywood, Fla. native appeared in 55 career games with 27 starts and posted 138 tackles (94 solo), seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and 38 passes defensed. In his final year in Charlottesville, Johnson started all 10 games at cornerback and was one of five team captains voted on by the players at the end of the season. Johnson finished the season with 51 tackles (34 solo), three stops for loss, two interceptions and 14 passes defensed, earning consensus first-team All-ACC honors as well as being named the team's defensive MVP.

headshot-nick-SALDIVERI-042923

Nick Saldiveri

#64 OL

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 316 lbs
  • College: Old Dominion

Saldiveri, 6-6, 316, was New Orleans' first of two fourth round picks (103rd overall) and the first ever selection out of Old Dominion by the Saints. The Monroe, N.C. native started 35-of-38 games over his career and is the only offensive lineman in ODU history to have scored a touchdown when he recovered a fumble in the bowl-eligibility clinching win over Charlotte in 2021. In 2022, he started ten games at right tackle and one at right guard, earning second-team All-Sun Belt honors.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add three offensive players to the roster

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add two offensive players to the roster

news

New Orleans Saints sign offensive lineman Scott Lashley

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Lashley spent two seasons at Mississippi State (2020-21) as a graduate transfer

news

New Orleans Saints sign defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and QB Jake Haener to four-year contracts

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Bresee was the Saints' first pick in the first round (29th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Clemson

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add two defensemen to roster

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add three to roster, waive two

news

New Orleans Saints sign four draft picks

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Kendre Miller, Nick Saldiveri, Jordan Howden and A.T. Perry sign four-year deals

news

Saints agree to terms with tight end Foster Moreau on multiyear contract

New Orleans native finished with career-bests in receptions and receiving yardage in 2022 for Las Vegas

news

Saints agree to terms with rookie free agent WR/RS Malik Flowers

Flowers returned 92 kickoffs for a Big Sky conference-record 2,659 yards with seven touchdowns, which is tied for an FCS record with Rashid Shaheed

news

Saints agree to terms with rookie free agent DT Jerron Cage

Cage played in 42 games over the course of five seasons (2018-22) for Ohio State

news

New Orleans Saints re-sign linebacker Andrew Dowell

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

Advertising