New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau announces that he is in 'full remission' from Hodgkin's lymphoma

Moreau, 6 feet 4, 250 pounds, was an unrestricted free agent when he was diagnosed by Saints team doctor John Amoss during a physical in March. The Jesuit and LSU product signed with the Saints later in the spring and was a full participant in the team's offseason program.

He met with the media in May and talked about his condition and treatment.

"I'm just sitting there with Dr. John Amoss, and he just starts to describe to me the different symptoms that I'm showing," Moreau said. "Obviously, that primary symptom of having an enlarged lymph node in my left clavicle…I went home, cried. It was a really tough moment.

"It was so much stress that it kind of built up through the entire free agency process, and then all that melted away into a completely different mountain that now had to be climbed. But we got over it and watched the film and decided to get better."