2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Defensive line

Tanoh Kpassagnon (pronounced Tawn-oh pass-N-yo), is a four-year veteran who was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round (59th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Villanova. Kpassagnon spent the last four seasons developing into an important pass rushing presence along the Chiefs defensive front. The Kalamazoo, Mich., native started 15-of-16 games for Kansas City in 2020, recording 28 tackles (20 solo), one sack and three passes defensed while starting all three postseason contests with five tackles (one solo), one sack and one pass defense in the Chiefs' run to Super Bowl LV.