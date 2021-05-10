New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan continues to expand his reach

"It's about embracing programs, as well as resources and initiatives, to be better on the ground – meaning, our officers. So we're excited to support Crescent City Corps. This is just another step in the right direction to being the best that we can be, not only in the city of New Orleans, but representing and being a model for the United States."

Superintendent of Police Shaun Ferguson recalled Jordan asking, " 'What can I do to help our city? What can I do to help our police department?' And here we are, today. He said he would do something, and this is what he's doing. We appreciate you investing in our city.

"This training is about getting investment into our new officers, our younger officers. These are patrolmen who are receiving this training, and in doing so, they become the future leaders. We're looking for ways to be innovative, and (Crescent City Corps executive director) Brent (Godfrey) brought this plan to us and we absolutely embraced it."

Godfrey said the effect of the training multiplies.

"Reimagined public safety isn't overnight work," Godfrey said. "It's not easy work, and it's not work that any one of us, or even one group of us, can do alone. The challenges we face have deep roots, and even though many of these challenges affect us differently, they affect us all. But we are also each other's medicine, and we must keep that in mind as we continue this work.

"Over the next six months, a group of 16 New Orleans police officers will become the second class of Crescent City Corps fellows. But more importantly they'll have the chance to build and deepen relationships with members of our community, to learn how they can support the work of positive social change, so that they can bring that same spirit of healing, of justice, of community rootedness into their work not just in their work not just as first responders, but back into the agencies and departments that are responsible for public safety here in our city."

That's what Jordan sees: Investment in his city.

"I don't know if I call myself a transplant at this point anymore," he said. "I've had four kids here, they are New Orleanians. When they look back at it, I would want them to say we tried to do something that would make them proud.