Marcus Davenport's self-confidence can benefit himself and New Orleans Saints

Davenport has shown the ability to do it, at a high level.

Last year's abbreviated appearance saw him record a career low 1.5 sacks, with eight quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, two passes defensed and 21 tackles in just one start. But in 2019, he totaled career highs in sacks (six) and quarterback hits (16), with three forced fumbles and five tackles for loss while starting all 13 games.

For several games last year, Davenport, the Saints' first-round pick in 2018, appeared to be rounding into form. But when the numbers didn't add up the way he wanted, it affected him mentally.

"I think the biggest thing about me (last year) was I got into the numbers game, and I started thinking too much about it," he said. "If you really think about it, numbers will come. I've been working on that this year. But even then, it's really about being effective and being the best at your job. With that, that's all that matters – the numbers will come.