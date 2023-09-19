Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Chris Olave, Tony Jones, Carl Granderson come up big on national stage in New Orleans Saints victory over Carolina

Olave had game-high 86 receiving yards, Granderson had sack and forced fumble

Sep 18, 2023 at 11:03 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

9-18-23-gameaction-097
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert

Charlotte, N.C. – Once again, the New Orleans Saints have had the heroics when they've needed them most. In a 20-17 victory over Carolina on Monday night at Bank of America Stadium, the defense was stout until the offense found its footing and the special teams aided the cause enough to enable New Orleans to raise its record to 2-0 for the first time since 2013.

OFFENSE: Chris Olave looks like a bona fide star. Six catches for a game-high 86 yards didn't tell the entirety of it; his 42-yard catch in the third quarter, on third-and-7 from the Saints' 28-yard line, arguably was the highlight catch of his young career – reaching out with his left hand as he streaked down the left sideline, tipping the ball up high enough to be able to get under it while falling, and cradling it for a catch to set up the Saints' first touchdown. He's simply a stud. Also, reserve a shout for running back Tony Jones Jr., whose workload grew when Jamaal Williams left the game with an injury, and he responded with 12 carries for 34 yards and the first two rushing touchdowns of his NFL career.

DEFENSE: Defensive end Carl Granderson wiped points off the board and in a nip-and-tuck game like Monday night was, that's significant. The Panthers were facing third-and-6 from New Orleans' 18-yard line with 1:52 left in the second quarter, when Granderson came off the right end and chased down Carolina quarterback Bryce Young from behind. The ball came loose and after a chaotic scramble, cornerback Paulson Adebo recovered it at the Saints' 41. From a likely field goal, at worst, to Saints possession is what Granderson caused, and what New Orleans needed. He finished with two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and two tackles and leads the team with 2.5 sacks after two games.

Related Links

SPECIAL TEAMS: Two chip-shot field goals may not seem like much, but points have been precious few in the first two games for the Saints, and kicker Blake Grupe has been perfect on all five field goal attempts. Monday's two were from 28 and 23 yards. Again, not eye-popping, but when the defense is playing as well as it has, any points are precious and for the second straight game, Grupe's points proved to be the difference on the scoreboard.

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 2

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
1 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New ORleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
2 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
3 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
4 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
5 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
6 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
7 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
8 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
9 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
10 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
11 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
12 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
13 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
14 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
15 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
16 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
17 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
18 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New ORleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
19 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New ORleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
20 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New ORleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
21 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New ORleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
22 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New ORleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
23 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New ORleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
24 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New ORleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
25 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New ORleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
26 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New ORleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
27 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New ORleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
28 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New ORleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
29 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New ORleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
30 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
31 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
32 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
33 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
34 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
35 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
36 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
37 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
38 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
39 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
40 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
41 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
42 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
43 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
44 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
45 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
46 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
47 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
48 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
49 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
50 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
51 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
52 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
53 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
54 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
55 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
56 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
57 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
58 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
59 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
60 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
61 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
62 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
63 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
64 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
65 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
66 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
67 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
68 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9-18-23-gameaction-67
69 / 125
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
70 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
71 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
72 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
73 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
74 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
75 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
76 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
77 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
78 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
79 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
80 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
81 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
82 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
83 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
84 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
85 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
86 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
87 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
88 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9-18-23-gameaction-095
89 / 125
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
9-18-23-gameaction-090
90 / 125
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
9-18-23-gameaction-102
91 / 125
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
9-18-23-gameaction-101
92 / 125
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
9-18-23-gameaction-100
93 / 125
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
9-18-23-gameaction-098
94 / 125
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
9-18-23-gameaction-097
95 / 125
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
96 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
97 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
98 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
99 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
100 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
101 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
102 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
103 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
104 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
105 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
106 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
107 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
108 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
109 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
110 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
111 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
112 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
113 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
114 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
115 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
116 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
117 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
118 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
119 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
120 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
121 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
122 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
123 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
124 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
125 / 125

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Postgame notes: New Orleans Saints 20, Carolina Panthers 17 | 2023 NFL Week 2

New Orleans has now gone 10 straight games allowing less than 20 points to its opponent
news

New Orleans Saints ride familiar recipe, improve to 2-0 with victory over Carolina

Defense allowed 239 yards, produced four sacks in another standout showing
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 2

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football on September 18, 2023
news

Game Preview: Panthers vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 2

The Carolina Panthers host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Monday, Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. CT.
news

Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans | 2023 NFL Week 1

Dennis Allen, Derek Carr, Demario Davis and Rasheed Shaheed talk about their season opening win
news

Postgame notes: New Orleans Saints 16, Tennessee Titans 15 | 2023 NFL Week 1

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis was victorious long before walking on field for Sunday's game

'When we leave this game we go back to being regular people. And regular people are living life, and people are waiting for a knock'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr, offense come on strong in second half of season opener

Marshon Lattimore locks down at cornerback
news

New Orleans Saints grind out victory over Tennessee in season opener 

Defense forced three turnovers, produced three sacks, didn't allow a touchdown
news

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu enjoys successful homecoming

The three-time All-Pro safety looks to start another strong season with his hometown team
news

New Orleans Saints Week 1 50/50 Raffle will benefit the New Orleans Family Justice Center

The 50/50 Raffle opens two hours prior to kickoff and concludes at the end of the third quarter.
Advertising