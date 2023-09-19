Chris Olave, Tony Jones, Carl Granderson come up big on national stage in New Orleans Saints victory over Carolina

Charlotte, N.C. – Once again, the New Orleans Saints have had the heroics when they've needed them most. In a 20-17 victory over Carolina on Monday night at Bank of America Stadium, the defense was stout until the offense found its footing and the special teams aided the cause enough to enable New Orleans to raise its record to 2-0 for the first time since 2013.

OFFENSE: Chris Olave looks like a bona fide star. Six catches for a game-high 86 yards didn't tell the entirety of it; his 42-yard catch in the third quarter, on third-and-7 from the Saints' 28-yard line, arguably was the highlight catch of his young career – reaching out with his left hand as he streaked down the left sideline, tipping the ball up high enough to be able to get under it while falling, and cradling it for a catch to set up the Saints' first touchdown. He's simply a stud. Also, reserve a shout for running back Tony Jones Jr., whose workload grew when Jamaal Williams left the game with an injury, and he responded with 12 carries for 34 yards and the first two rushing touchdowns of his NFL career.