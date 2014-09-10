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New Orleans Saints release first injury report of Browns week

Kenny Stills was limited at Wednesday's practice

Sep 10, 2014 at 08:00 AM

The New Orleans Saints on Wednesday issued their first injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

The details:

WR Kenny Stills (Quad) - Limited

S Marcus Ball (Hamstring) - Did Not Participate

FB Erik Lorig (Ankle) - Did Not Participate

DB Keenan Lewis (Knee) - Limited

LB Curtis Lofton (Shoulder) - Limited

The Browns on Wednesday also issued their report. Tight end Jordan Cameron (shoulder), defensive lineman John Huges (hamstring) and linebacker Barkevious Mingo (shoulder) did not practice. Tackle Joe Thomas did not practice but the Browns report said it wasn't injury related. Defensive lineman Desmond Bryant (wrist) and offensive lineman Paul McCquistan (ankle) were limited. Running back Ben Tate was listed as out with a knee injury.

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