Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian was prepared when opportunity presented itself

'He definitely looked like he was ready to play'

Nov 04, 2021 at 12:19 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Saints-Buccaneers-Final-103121-0182
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
A collection of the best offensive photo from the Week 8 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quarterback ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ came off the bench in the second quarter of a tie game, against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and coolly led the New Orleans Saints offense in a 36-27 victory after ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ was injured.

No ambiguity there.

But whether that earned Siemian, who completed 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions against Tampa Bay, the start on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome against Atlanta (3-4) is a bit of a mystery at present.

Siemian hadn't thrown a pass in a regular-season game since 2019, and hadn't thrown a touchdown since 2017. And quarterback ﻿Taysom Hill﻿, who started four games last season when Drew Brees was injured, appears ready to return to the lineup after missing two games due to a concussion as New Orleans (5-2) seeks its fourth consecutive victory.

Regardless of who opens against the Falcons, the Saints undoubtedly liked what they saw from Siemian against the Buccaneers.

"In my opinion, you always have to be prepared," receiver Tre'Quan Smith said. "So coming into training camp, we didn't only catch from Jameis, we didn't only catch from Taysom, we didn't only catch from Ian (Book). We caught from all four quarterbacks, so you've just got to be prepared. You never know what's going to happen. I believe training camp and preseason prepared us for whatever quarterback may play."

As for Siemian, Smith said some characteristics were obvious when he entered the game against the Buccaneers.

"Oh, man, you could definitely tell he's experienced," Smith said. "Honestly, he came in the game and shocked me. He looked very comfortable in the pocket, he stood in the pocket, he took some hits and still delivered the ball. That just amazed me. He definitely looked like he was ready to play, like no hiccups. He was definitely ready to play."

Siemian played three seasons in Denver and one with the Jets, and started 25 times in 27 games from 2015-19.

That experience, coupled with being with the Saints last season as their Covid-emergency quarterback – Siemian would have gotten the call to play if, somehow, Brees, Hill and Winston all were declared out due to Covid protocols – helped prepare Siemian to step in.

"Obviously, tough injury for Jameis," right tackle Ryan Ramczyk said. "But I think we're confident as a group going forward, you know, whatever the coaching staff decides, whoever the quarterback is, we all got our jobs to do and we're gonna go forward and move confidently with whatever Q (quarterback) is behind us.

"You hate seeing your quarterback go down. But at the end of the day, it's football, there are injuries in football and it has to be a next man up mentality. We had a ton of confidence with Trevor coming and I think he played really well. We have confidence in him and whoever's back there, so we got to go out and do our job at the end of the day."

Siemian did his as well, or perhaps better, than most could have imagined.

"We knew he was someone who had a quick release, good feet, and he is smart," Coach Sean Payton said. "I remember him coming into the league starting with Denver. He has good athleticism and we had a chance to acquire him last year to get to know him more. I would say he picks things up very quick, the ball comes out quick, and that served him well (Sunday) with the pressure we were getting."

It also extended the Saints' recent trend of creating success without Brees, a lock Hall of Famer who retired in the offseason. From 2006-18, only four quarterbacks started games for the Saints – Brees, Mark Brunell (one), Luke McCown (one) and Teddy Bridgewater (one). None other than Brees won as a starter.

Since 2019, New Orleans has had four starters at quarterback: Brees, Bridgewater (five games), Hill (four) and Winston (seven). The Saints were undefeated with Bridgewater in '19, 3-1 with Hill last season and 5-2 with Winston this year. If Siemian opens Sunday, he'd be the fifth to start in the last 40 regular-season games.

"Everyone's looking, it's a big moment to step into," left guard James Hurst said of Siemian. "Everyone was feeling for Jameis. We thought it was a tough injury in the moment, so, Trevor came in and took command immediately. I don't think he left any doubt.

"There was no doubt in that huddle. I think as soon as he called the first play, everyone said, 'Alright, let's do it, here we go,' and we had to finish that game out and finish with a win."

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says receiver Michael Thomas suffered setback, may need another procedure on ankle

"The setback is really surgically related, and we'll kind of go from there"
news

Jameis Winston tore knee ligaments during New Orleans Saints victory over Tampa Bay

'As a coach, you get disappointed personally for the player because the investment and the time spent on getting to this position'
news

New Orleans Saints defense faces Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady playing at highest level

Sean Payton: 'It's super impressive'
news

David Onyemata, Mark Ingram set to make returns for New Orleans Saints on Sunday

'Being away for so long, you don't realize how much you kind of miss being around the system and the guys'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston sets priorities as he prepares to start against his former team

'I'm trying to go out there and beat everybody that we play, no matter who it is'
news

Even as a marked man, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara remains elusive

'A.K.'s a creative player. He's amazing'
news

New Orleans Saints aware of dangers posed by Seattle quarterback Geno Smith

'There's a lot of the skill set, and I think that's what they thought about when acquiring Geno
news

Pete Carmichael's play-calling debut was nearly flawless a decade ago for New Orleans Saints

'It was just one of those nights where just everything seemed to go right'
news

Jameis Winston focuses on right decisions for New Orleans Saints

'Now, I might throw a ball away. I might not like the outcome, but it was the right decision'
news

New Orleans Saints red zone defense has risen to NFL's top spot

'It's not cliche for us. It's a way of life. Defend every blade of grass. We take it personal'
news

New Orleans Saints' ability to overcome injuries key to 3-2 start

'I hate being around this idea of we're missing (a certain player), with the excuse already built in'
Advertising