Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 3 vs. Carolina Panthers

Nine Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Sep 21, 2022 at 03:05 PM
New Orleans Saints
Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
CBPaulson AdeboAnkleLP
RBAlvin KamaraRibLP
TRyan RamczykElbowLP
WRTre'Quan SmithShoulderLP
TETaysom HillRibLP
SMarcus MayeRibLP
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleLP
FBAdam PrenticeShoulderLP
WRDeonte HartyFootLP

CAROLINA PANTHERS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
CBDonte JacksonHamstringLP
RBChristian McCaffreyRestDNP

