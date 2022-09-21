Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 3 vs. Carolina Panthers

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Ankle
|LP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Rib
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Elbow
|LP
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Shoulder
|LP
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|Rib
|LP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Rib
|LP
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Back/Ankle
|LP
|FB
|Adam Prentice
|Shoulder
|LP
|WR
|Deonte Harty
|Foot
|LP
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|CB
|Donte Jackson
|Hamstring
|LP
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|Rest
|DNP