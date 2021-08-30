New Orleans Saints players return to familiar place after stressful, emotional weekend

"So all of that is kind of going on and for lack of a better word, it's almost like being in the eye of the hurricane. So much going on around you, the most peaceful place is in the middle, where it's kind of calm. I think that's the place that I play the game from."

That's not to say players weren't impacted by what they saw, or heard, regarding the hurricane. Jordan's home was damaged, he said, and at least will need a new roof. But his family evacuated with him, and they're safe.

"As long as they're OK, for me, then whatever has happened to our house, whatever has happened to our property in New Orleans, that's just materialistic," he said. "We can be blessed that we have our health and we'll go from there."

Davis said that adversity such as this is a reminder of why unity is important.

"Because there's going to come a time when we all need each other and this is one of those times where we have to lean on each other, and we'll all make it through it," Davis said. "Let's all think outside of ourselves, understanding that we all probably have something going on with our homes, our materials. But they're just materials.