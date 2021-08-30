Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Statement from Gayle Benson and the New Orleans Saints regarding Hurricane Ida

Saints owner makes initial $1 million donation toward Gulf Coast Renewal Fund

Aug 30, 2021 at 03:25 PM
New Orleans Saints
As South Louisiana and the Gulf Coast begin to assess the significant damage inflicted by Hurricane Ida, please know our prayers are with all of those who have suffered from the impacts of this historical storm. We have great faith in the resilience and strength of our community and look forward to doing everything in our power to help lead in the recovery.

Most important, we as an organization want to do everything within our power to assist those who have been impacted by the storm and have activated our Gulf Coast Renewal Fund with Owner Gayle Benson making an initial donation of $1 million to support our community throughout Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. Those wishing to donate can do so by going to NewOrleansSaints.com/hurricaneida. We will continue to be in close communication with governmental and community leaders to determine where aid and assistance can most effectively be directed. More details on the fund and other initiatives will be provided in the coming days.

We know there is much work to be done to restore power and other infrastructure. We have been in touch with government leaders at every level to offer any assistance we can, including the use of any of our facilities - all of which have sustained only superficial damage. FEMA has accepted that offer and will be using portions of our Ochsner Sports Performance Center to stage their assistance efforts.

Our team is safe and focused on preparing for, and winning, the first regular game against the Green Bay Packers. We look forward to returning to New Orleans to continue those preparations as soon as our government leaders say it is safe to do so. Fortunately, the Caesars Superdome received only minor damage and will be prepared to host games as soon as the city's infrastructure will allow. We greatly look forward to representing our city, state and region this season as we work together to restore our community. We know how much winning games can unite and inspire people in our region and we can't wait to take advantage of that responsibility and opportunity.

Together, we will overcome this challenge the way we have so many times before and will be stronger as a result

