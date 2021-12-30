Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Additional New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list for Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Center Erik McCoy added to the Covid-19 list

Dec 30, 2021 at 03:48 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Saints-53-Man-Roster-Faces-2021-Granderson
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Carl Granderson • #96 • DE

On Thursday, the New Orleans Saints activated defensive ends ﻿Carl Granderson﻿ and ﻿Jalyn Holmes﻿ from Reserve/Covid-19. 

The defensive end duo joined a large group of New Orleans Saints players who came off of the league's Reserve/Covid-19 list on Wednesday including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, linebackers Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander, safety Malcolm Jenkins, and special teams standout J.T. Gray.

The team placed center ﻿Erik McCoy﻿ on the Reserve/Covid-19 list on Thursday. McCoy joins safety Marcus Williams and kicker Wil Lutz as the latest additions to Reserve/Covid-19 list this week. Lutz has not played this season because of an injury.

The Saints (7-8) will play host to the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at the Caesars Superdome as they fight to make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

Gallery-Saints-53-Man-Roster-Faces-2021-McCoy
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor member Sam Mills named one of 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

It's third time legendary Saints linebacker has been a finalist
news

Linebacker Kwon Alexander selected for Saints 2021 Ed Block Courage Award

Award given annually to a player from each NFL team who has persevered through adversity
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan announced as finalist for NFL 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors
news

Taysom Hill, Demario Davis among group of New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list

Safety Marcus Williams added to the Covid-19 list
news

Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the death of Pro Football Hall of Famer John Madden

news

NFC playoff update: Where the New Orleans Saints stand after Week 16 | 2021 playoff picture

At 7-8, Saints need to win final two games and get some help
news

New Orleans Saints make roster moves ahead of Monday's game vs. Miami | 2021 NFL Week 16

Linebacker Kwon Alexander placed on Covid-19 reserve list
news

NFL moves start time of New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game to 3:25 p.m.

Game will be played Sunday, Jan. 2 at the Caesars Superdome
news

New Orleans Saints place receiver-returner Deonte Harris, three others on Covid-19 list

Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi also expected to miss Monday's game vs. Dolphins
news

J.T. Gray, Cam Jordan, Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore to represent New Orleans Saints at 2022 Pro Bowl

Four Saints make the NFC team 
news

New Orleans Saints place tight end Adam Trautman on Covid-19 list

Trautman joins tights end Juwan Johnson on the list
Advertising