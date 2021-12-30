Additional New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list for Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

On Thursday, the New Orleans Saints activated defensive ends Carl Granderson and Jalyn Holmes from Reserve/Covid-19.
The defensive end duo joined a large group of New Orleans Saints players who came off of the league's Reserve/Covid-19 list on Wednesday including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, linebackers Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander, safety Malcolm Jenkins, and special teams standout J.T. Gray.
The team placed center Erik McCoy on the Reserve/Covid-19 list on Thursday. McCoy joins safety Marcus Williams and kicker Wil Lutz as the latest additions to Reserve/Covid-19 list this week. Lutz has not played this season because of an injury.
The Saints (7-8) will play host to the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at the Caesars Superdome as they fight to make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.