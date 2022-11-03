Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Nine Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

Nov 03, 2022 at 03:48 PM
New Orleans Saints
Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryThursday
WRMichael ThomasFootDNP
RBMark IngramKneeDNP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleLP
TEAdam TrautmanAnkleLP
TRyan RamczykRest/KneeLP
DTDavid OnyemataThighLP
CErik McCoyShoulderLP
LBChase HansenKneeLP

BALTIMORE RAVENS

PositionNameInjuryThursday
WRRashod BatemanFootDNP
TEMark AndrewsShoulder/KneeDNP
RBGus EdwardsHamstringDNP
DECalais CampbellRestDNP
LBJustin HoustonRestDNP
TERonnie StanleyRestDNP
CBMarlon HumphreyHamstringLP
CBMarcus PetersQuadricep/KneeLP
LBTyus BowserAchillesFP
LBJosh BynesQuadricepFP
LBDavid OjaboAchillesFP

