New Orleans Saints pass defense anticipating stiff challenge from Packers quarterback Jordan Love

Playing pass defense in the NFL isn't nearly as easy as the New Orleans Saints have made it appear to be in their first two games, victories over Tennessee and Carolina.

Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill, an 11-year veteran, and Carolina's Bryce Young, this year's No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, combined to complete 38 of 67 passes (56.7 percent) for 351 yards and a touchdown, with three interceptions. They were sacked seven times, hit 17 times and had 13 passes defensed.

The next test for the league's seventh-best pass defense (160 yards per game) will come Sunday, when the Saints (2-0) face the Packers (1-1) and quarterback Jordan Love at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Love, who has become Green Bay's starter in his fourth season, is making his fourth NFL start. But while he only has completed 55.8 percent of his passes this season – 29 of 52 – for a modest 396 yards, he has thrown six touchdowns and has been sacked twice, hasn't thrown an interception and recovered his own fumble.

"He's a very athletic quarterback, but he's a pocket passer," Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods said of Love, who has 35 rushing yards on five carries. "He's really not a runner. He definitely has the arm strength, he's a problem when things break down – he can create plays with his feet. He's a problem trying to get him down if you're rushing four.