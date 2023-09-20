Game Preview: Packers vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 3

Saints QB Derek Carr and TE Foster Moreau and Packers S Dallin Leavitt and CB Keisean Nixon were teammates with Las Vegas.

New Orleans RB Kendre Miller and Green Bay S Innis Gaines were college teammates at TCU.

New Orleans DB J.T. Gray and Green Bay G Elgton Jenkins were high school teammates at Clarksdale (Miss.) HS and college teammates at Mississippi State with Packers RB Kylin Hill.

Saints C/G Cesar Ruiz and Green Bay G Jon Runyan Jr. were teammates on the offensive line at Michigan and also played with Packers LB Rashan Gary.

Green Bay LB Eric Wilson spent the first month of the 2022 season on the Saints practice squad.

Saints T Landon Young and Packers CB Carrington Valentine were teammates at Kentucky.

Green Bay OL Zach Tom prepped at Catholic (Baton Rouge, La.) HS and is the younger brother of former Saints OL Cameron Tom.

Saints WR A.T. Perry and Tom were college teammates at Wake Forest.

Packers Executive Vice President/Director of Football Operations Russ Ball spent six seasons (2002-07) with the Saints in their front office, the final two as Vice President of Football Administration and the first four as Senior Football Administrator.

New Orleans Salary Cap Analyst Joey Laine served 11 years in the New Oreans front office.

Saints T Ryan Ramczyk is a Stevens Point, Wis. native who played at Wisconsin Stevens Point and then Wisconsin in 2016, where he was a first team All-American.

New Orleans LB Zack Baun is a Brown Deer, Wis. Native who played at Wisconsin.

Green Bay General Manager Brian Gutekunst received his first NFL experience in the summer of 1995 when he assisted the Saints coaching staff with the offensive line during training camp in LaCrosse, Wisc.

Packers Assistant Head Coach Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia tutored Saints Radio Analyst Deuce McAllister as a collegian at the University of Mississippi. Bissaccia served as interim head coach of the Raiders in 2021, when Carr and Moreau played for him and they advanced to the playoffs.

Saints Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods served on the same Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff with Bisaccia from 2004-05.