Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Game Preview: Packers vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 3

The Green Bay Packers host the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, Sep. 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. CT.

Sep 20, 2023 at 09:54 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
nfl-week-3-saints-vs-packers-2023-game-preview

WEEK 3 · Sun 09/24 · 12:00 PM CDT

Saints

New Orleans Saints

AT

Packers

Green Bay Packers

FOX
WWL 105.3FM/870 AM
Lambeau Field
🏈 GAME CENTER 📺 WATCH

SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
PACKERS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints aim to continue their win streak this week as they travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. The 2-0 Saints look to start 3-0 for the first time since 2013. The Black and Gold are fresh off a Monday Night Football 20-17 win against the division rival Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Sunday afternoon's matchup between the Saints and Packers features two of the NFC's most successful franchises since 2006, with both clubs winning a Super Bowl. The Packers lead the all- time series 17-10, but New Orleans has won three of the last four meetings dating back to 2014.

The Packers fell to the Falcons 25-24 on a late field goal in Week 2 after watching a 12-point second half lead slip away. The Saints defense will be facing a different quarterback in Green Bay, as Jordan Love is the new man under center for the Packers. So far this season Love has a 118.7 QB rating on 29-52 passing for 396 yards with 6 touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Saints were able to hold onto the lead in their Week 2 win and keep pace with the other 2-0 teams in the NFC South; Tampa Bay and Atlanta. Saints' Week 2 Recap

Around the NFC South in Week 3: The Falcons (2-0) play at the Detroit Lions (1-1) at noon CT at Ford Field, the Panthers (0-2), play at Seattle (1-1) at 3:05 CT and the Buccaneers (2-0) host the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) on Monday Night Football Raymond James Stadium at 6:15 CT.

PACKERS vs. SAINTS SERIES HISTORY

New Orleans bested Green Bay in the last regular season meeting, 38-3 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. in the 2021 home opener on September 12, 2021. The emotional victory was relocated from the Caesars Superdome to Jacksonville, due to the damage caused by Hurricane Ida in Southeastern Louisiana. The win was the biggest margin of victory in the series for New Orleans. The Packers lead the all-time series, 17-10.

Related Links

THE LAST REGULAR SEASON MEETING

Saints 38, Packers 3; September 12, 2021 @ TIAA Bank Field – ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ was up for the challenge as he led the Saints to a dominating 38-3 season-opening victory over the Packers, the top NFC seed in the 2020 playoffs, throwing five touchdown passes. The 6-foot-4, 231-pounder finished 14 of 20 for 148 yards with those five touchdown passes and ran the ball four times for 38 yards in front of 35,242 fans.

He got plenty of help from star running back Alvin Kamara﻿, reserve ﻿Tony Jones Jr. ﻿, tight end ﻿Juwan Johnson﻿ and a rugged Saints defense that picked off Aaron Rodgers twice and shut down the vaunted Green Bay offense. Kamara ran the ball 20 times for 83 yards and caught three passes for eight yards while Jones had 11 carries for 50 yards.

The Saints had been displaced by Hurricane Ida for more than two weeks leading up to this game, practicing in Texas instead of Metairie and being forced to live in hotel rooms.

FULL GAME RECAP

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Packers Week 1 2021

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
1 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
2 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
3 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
4 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
5 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
6 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
7 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
8 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
9 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
10 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
11 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
12 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
13 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
14 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
15 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
16 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
17 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
18 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
19 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
20 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
21 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
22 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
23 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
24 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
25 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
26 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
27 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
28 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
29 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
30 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
31 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
32 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
33 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
34 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
35 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
36 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
37 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
38 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
39 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
40 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
41 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
42 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
43 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
44 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
45 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
46 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
47 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
48 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
49 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
50 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
51 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
52 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
53 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
54 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
55 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
56 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
57 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
58 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
59 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
60 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
61 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
62 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
63 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
64 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
65 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
66 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
67 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
68 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
69 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
70 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
71 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
72 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
73 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
74 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
75 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
76 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
77 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
78 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
79 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
80 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
81 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
82 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
83 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
84 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
85 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
86 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
87 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
88 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
89 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
90 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
91 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
92 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
93 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
94 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
95 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
96 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
97 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
98 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
99 / 99

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

PACKERS vs. SAINTS SERIES FAST FACTS

Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 25 points, Saints won 38-3 on 9/12/21 at TIAA Bank Field

Packers' Largest Margin of Victory: 49 points, Packers won 52-3 on 10/9/05 at Lambeau Field

Current Series Streak: Saints have won the last game, 9/12/21-

Saints' Longest Win Streak: (Tie) Two games, 10/23/14-11/12/17, 9/17/06 - 11/24/08, 9/14/86 - 12/27/87

Packers' Longest Win Streak: Seven games, 11/7/76-11/17/85

Most Points by Saints in a Game: 51 points, Saints won 51-29 on 11/24/08 at Superdome

Most Points by Packers in a Game: 52 points, Packers won 52-3 on 10/9/05 at Lambeau Field

Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 80 points, Saints won 51-29 on 11/24/08 at Superdome

Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: Three points, Packers won 52-3 on 10/9/05 at Lambeau Field

Fewest Points by Packers in a Game: 3 points, Saints won 38-3 on 9/12/21 at TIAA Bank Field

Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 34 points, Saints won 24-10 on 9/14/86 at Superdome

PACKERS vs. SAINTS STATISTICAL COMPARISON

2023 NFL League Rankings

Table inside Article
Saints Packers
Record 2-0 1-1
Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank) 18.0 (25) 31.0 (2)
Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank) 16.0 (5t) 22.5 (14)
Total Off. (NFL Rank) 346.0 (10) 276.5 (26)
Rushing Off. (NFL Rank) 101.5 (18) 88.0 (25)
Passing Off. (NFL Rank) 244.5 (8) 188.5 (23)
Total Def. (NFL Rank) 262.0 (4) 378.5 (27)
Rushing Def. (NFL Rank) 102.0 (14) 166.5 (30)
Passing Def. (NFL Rank) 160.0 (7) 212.0 (17)
Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank) 22.4 (12) 27.5 (3t)
Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank) 7.3 (19) 18.0 (4t)
Turnover Margin (NFL Rank) +1 (11t) +3 (4t)
Penalties 10 16
Penalty Yards 77 130
Opp. Penalties 12 13
Opp. Penalty Yards 80 171

Photos: Saints fans travel to Jacksonville | 2021 NFL Week 1

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
1 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
2 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
3 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
4 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
5 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
6 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
7 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
8 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
9 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
10 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
11 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
12 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
14 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
16 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
19 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
22 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
24 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

PACKERS vs. SAINTS SUPERLATIVES

A look at the top individual performances for Saints players against the Packers in the previous 27 meetings.

RUSHING YARDAGE vs. PACKERS (100+yards)

  • RB Mark Ingram II, 172 yards on 24 carries, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Oct. 26, 2014.
  • RB Deuce McAllister, 123 yards on 21 carries, at the Louisiana Superdome, Sept. 15, 2002.
  • RB Bob Gresham, 113 yards on 26 carries, at Milwaukee County Stadium, Sept. 15, 2002.
  • RB Mike Strachan, 105 yards on 23 carries, at the Louisiana Superdome, Oct. 12, 1975.
  • RB Mark Ingram II, 105 yards on 22 carries, at Lambeau Field, Oct. 22, 2017.

PASSING YARDAGE vs. PACKERS (300+yards)

  • QB Drew Brees, 446 yards, 35 completions of 54 attempts, at Lambeau Field, Sept. 30, 2012.
  • QB Drew Brees, 419 yards, 32 completions of 49 attempts, at Lambeau Field, Sept. 8, 2011.
  • QB Jim Everett, 364 yards, 29 completions of 45 attempts, at the Superdome, Sept. 11, 1994.
  • QB Drew Brees, 353 yards, 26 completions of 41 attempts, at Lambeau Field, Sept. 17, 2006.
  • QB Drew Brees, 331 yards, 27 completions of 38 attempts, at Lambeau Field, Oct. 22, 2017.
  • QB Drew Brees, 323 yards, 20 completions of 26 attempts, at the Superdome, Nov. 24, 2008.
  • QB Drew Brees, 311 yards, 27 completions of 32 attempts, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Oct. 26, 2014.
  • QB Archie Manning, 303 yards, 33 completions of 53 att., at Milwaukee County Stadium, Sept. 10, 1978.

RECEIVING YARDAGE vs. PACKERS (100+ yards)

  • WR Eric Martin, 164 yards on three receptions, at the Superdome, Sept 14, 1986.
  • WR Marques Colston, 153 yards on nine receptions, at Lambeau Field, Sept. 29, 2011.
  • WR Ted Ginn Jr., 141 yards on seven receptions, at Lambeau Field, Oct. 22, 2017.
  • RB Alvin Kamara, 139 yards on 13 receptions and two TDs at the Superdome, Sept. 27, 2020.
  • RB Tony Galbreath, 122 yards on 14 receptions, at Milwaukee County Stadium, Sept. 10, 1978.
  • WR Joe Horn, 120 yards on six receptions, at the Superdome, Sept. 15, 2002.
  • WR Quinn Early, 117 yards on eight receptions, at the Superdome, Dec. 16, 1995.
  • WR Lance Moore, 115 yards on five receptions, at the Superdome, Nov. 24, 2008.
  • TE Henry Childs, 112 yards on seven receptions, at Milwaukee County Stadium, Sept. 9, 1979.
  • WR Devery Henderson, 100 yards on six receptions, at Lambeau Field, Sept. 8, 2011.

PACKERS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans QB ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ was originally signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Brigham Young in 2017 and spent training camp with the team before being picked up off waivers at the start of the regular season by the Saints.

Saints T ﻿Trevor Penning﻿ was a college standout at the University of Northern Iowa.

New Orleans RB ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ was a fourth round pick of the Packers in 2017 and played for them from 2017-20.

Saints TE ﻿Jimmy Graham﻿ played for the Packers from 2018-19.

Packers WR Malik Heath prepped at Callaway (Jackson, Miss.) HS and played at Cophiah-Lincoln Junior College, Mississippi Sate and the University of Mississippi.

New Orleans Defensive Line Coach Todd Grantham tutored Packers LB Brenton Cox Jr. and DL T.J. Slaton at the University of Florida from 2020-21, where Grantham was defensive coordinator.

New Orleans FB ﻿Adam Prentice﻿ and Green Bay LB Kingsley Enagbare were college teammates at South Carolina in 2020.

Green Bay Quarterbacks Coach Tom Clements served in the same position in New Orleans from 1997-99.

Green Bay Pass Rush Specialist Jason Rebrovich served on Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone’s coaching staffs at Syracuse from 2011-12, with the Buffalo Bills from 2013-14 and in Jacksonville from 2017-20.

Marrone worked on the same staff with Green Bay Offensive Line Coach Luke Butkus with the Jaguars in 2015.

New Orleans CB ﻿Isaac Yiadom﻿ played for the Packers in 2021. Yiadom, Green Bay LB Isaiah McDuffie and RB A.J. Dillon were college teammates at Boston College in 2017.

Packers P Daniel Whelan spent part of the 2022 offseason with the Saints.

Green Bay Defensive Line/Running Game Coordinator Jerry Montgomery went to training camp with the Saints in 2002.

New Orleans Assistant Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry, Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry and Inside Linebackers Coach Kirk Olivadotti served on the same Washington Redskins coaching staff.

Saints Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael and Olvidatti served on the same Washington staff in 2001.

Olvidatti served on Saints Defensive Line Coach Todd Grantham's defensive staff at the University of Georgia from 2011-13.

Packers G/T Royce Newman played at the University of Mississippi.

Photos: Saints at Packers Preseason Week 2: Best Photos of the Game

A collection of the best photos from the Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
1 / 50

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
2 / 50

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Marquez Callaway (1) and Chris Olave (12) and offensive lineman Lewis Kidd (66) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
3 / 50

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Marquez Callaway (1) and Chris Olave (12) and offensive lineman Lewis Kidd (66) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) and running back Devine Ozigbo (28) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
4 / 50

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) and running back Devine Ozigbo (28) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Shy Tuttle (99) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
5 / 50

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Shy Tuttle (99) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
6 / 50

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
7 / 50

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty (11) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
8 / 50

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty (11) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Taco Charlton (54) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
9 / 50

New Orleans Saints defensive end Taco Charlton (54) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (85) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
10 / 50

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (85) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
11 / 50

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
12 / 50

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
13 / 50

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo (28) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
14 / 50

New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo (28) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Eric Wilson (58) and defensive back P.J. Williams (26) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
15 / 50

New Orleans Saints linebacker Eric Wilson (58) and defensive back P.J. Williams (26) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
16 / 50

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner warm up ahead of their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
17 / 50

New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner warm up ahead of their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin White (17) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
18 / 50

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin White (17) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
19 / 50

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
20 / 50

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) and center Nick Martin (72) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
21 / 50

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) and center Nick Martin (72) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo (28) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
22 / 50

New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo (28) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Lucas Krull (44) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
23 / 50

New Orleans Saints tight end Lucas Krull (44) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Jon Bostic (47) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
24 / 50

New Orleans Saints linebacker Jon Bostic (47) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) and punter Blake Gillikin (4) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
25 / 50

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) and punter Blake Gillikin (4) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34), linebacker Eric Wilson (58), and defensive back DaMarcus Fields (39) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
26 / 50

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34), linebacker Eric Wilson (58), and defensive back DaMarcus Fields (39) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back DaMarcus Fields (39) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
27 / 50

New Orleans Saints defensive back DaMarcus Fields (39) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
28 / 50

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
29 / 50

New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Jon Bostic (47) and safety Justin Evans (30) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
30 / 50

New Orleans Saints linebacker Jon Bostic (47) and safety Justin Evans (30) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
31 / 50

New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Albert Huggins (95) and Josh Black (57) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
32 / 50

New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Albert Huggins (95) and Josh Black (57) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
33 / 50

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
34 / 50

New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach (97) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
35 / 50

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach (97) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell (45) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
36 / 50

New Orleans Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell (45) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end J.P. Holtz (88) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
37 / 50

New Orleans Saints tight end J.P. Holtz (88) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
38 / 50

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
39 / 50

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
40 / 50

New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker J.P. Holtz (88) and running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
41 / 50

New Orleans Saints linebacker J.P. Holtz (88) and running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
42 / 50

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
43 / 50

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
44 / 50

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
45 / 50

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Cameron Jordan and Malcolm Roach (97) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
46 / 50

New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Cameron Jordan and Malcolm Roach (97) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
47 / 50

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
48 / 50

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Josh Black (57) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
49 / 50

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Josh Black (57) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
50 / 50

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Saints QB Derek Carr and TE Foster Moreau and Packers S Dallin Leavitt and CB Keisean Nixon were teammates with Las Vegas.

New Orleans RB Kendre Miller and Green Bay S Innis Gaines were college teammates at TCU.

New Orleans DB J.T. Gray and Green Bay G Elgton Jenkins were high school teammates at Clarksdale (Miss.) HS and college teammates at Mississippi State with Packers RB Kylin Hill.

Saints C/G Cesar Ruiz and Green Bay G Jon Runyan Jr. were teammates on the offensive line at Michigan and also played with Packers LB Rashan Gary.

Green Bay LB Eric Wilson spent the first month of the 2022 season on the Saints practice squad.

Saints T Landon Young and Packers CB Carrington Valentine were teammates at Kentucky.

Green Bay OL Zach Tom prepped at Catholic (Baton Rouge, La.) HS and is the younger brother of former Saints OL Cameron Tom.

Saints WR A.T. Perry and Tom were college teammates at Wake Forest.

Packers Executive Vice President/Director of Football Operations Russ Ball spent six seasons (2002-07) with the Saints in their front office, the final two as Vice President of Football Administration and the first four as Senior Football Administrator.

New Orleans Salary Cap Analyst Joey Laine served 11 years in the New Oreans front office.

Saints T Ryan Ramczyk is a Stevens Point, Wis. native who played at Wisconsin Stevens Point and then Wisconsin in 2016, where he was a first team All-American.

New Orleans LB Zack Baun is a Brown Deer, Wis. Native who played at Wisconsin.

Green Bay General Manager Brian Gutekunst received his first NFL experience in the summer of 1995 when he assisted the Saints coaching staff with the offensive line during training camp in LaCrosse, Wisc.

Packers Assistant Head Coach Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia tutored Saints Radio Analyst Deuce McAllister as a collegian at the University of Mississippi. Bissaccia served as interim head coach of the Raiders in 2021, when Carr and Moreau played for him and they advanced to the playoffs.

Saints Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods served on the same Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff with Bisaccia from 2004-05.

Saints LB Pete Werner﻿, WR Chris Olave and Packers C Josh Myers were college teammates at Ohio State.

Related Content

news

Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 2

Dennis Allen, Derek Carr, Tony Jones Jr., Chris Olave, and Cam Jordan talk about their division win
news

Postgame notes: New Orleans Saints 20, Carolina Panthers 17 | 2023 NFL Week 2

New Orleans has now gone 10 straight games allowing less than 20 points to its opponent
news

Chris Olave, Tony Jones, Carl Granderson come up big on national stage in New Orleans Saints victory over Carolina

Olave had game-high 86 receiving yards, Granderson had sack and forced fumble
news

New Orleans Saints ride familiar recipe, improve to 2-0 with victory over Carolina

Defense allowed 239 yards, produced four sacks in another standout showing
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 2

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football on September 18, 2023
news

Game Preview: Panthers vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 2

The Carolina Panthers host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Monday, Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. CT.
news

Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans | 2023 NFL Week 1

Dennis Allen, Derek Carr, Demario Davis and Rasheed Shaheed talk about their season opening win
news

Postgame notes: New Orleans Saints 16, Tennessee Titans 15 | 2023 NFL Week 1

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis was victorious long before walking on field for Sunday's game

'When we leave this game we go back to being regular people. And regular people are living life, and people are waiting for a knock'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr, offense come on strong in second half of season opener

Marshon Lattimore locks down at cornerback
news

New Orleans Saints grind out victory over Tennessee in season opener 

Defense forced three turnovers, produced three sacks, didn't allow a touchdown
Advertising