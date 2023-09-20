Ways to Watch: Saints vs Packers | 2023 NFL Week 3

SAINTS VS. PACKERS GAME PREVIEW
The New Orleans Saints aim to continue their win streak this week as they travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers at noon. The 2-0 Saints look to start 3-0 for the first time since 2013.
Sunday afternoon's matchup between the Saints and Packers features two of the NFC's most successful franchises since 2006, with both clubs winning a Super Bowl Championship. The Packers lead the all-time series 17-10, but New Orleans has won three of the last four meetings dating back to 2014. The Black and Gold defense will be facing a different quarterback in Green Bay, as Jordan Love is the new man under center for the Packers.
WATCH SAINTS VS. PACKERS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
- Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analysts), and Shannon Spake (sideline)
LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. PACKERS LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)
National radio: Sports USA Radio
- Announcers: Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and James White (color analyst)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
STREAM SAINTS VS. PACKERS ONLINE WITH NFL+
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season. Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.
NFL+
Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
ADDITIONAL SAINTS VS. PACKERS GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Packers for 2023 NFL Week 3, featuring a one-on-one exclusive with Dennis Allen. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions and analysis from John DeShazier, Erin Summers, and Saints legend Scott Shanle following the Saints' 2023 Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers on the Saints Postgame Show. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
