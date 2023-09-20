Ways to Watch: Saints vs Packers | 2023 NFL Week 3

SAINTS VS. PACKERS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints aim to continue their win streak this week as they travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers at noon. The 2-0 Saints look to start 3-0 for the first time since 2013.

Sunday afternoon's matchup between the Saints and Packers features two of the NFC's most successful franchises since 2006, with both clubs winning a Super Bowl Championship. The Packers lead the all-time series 17-10, but New Orleans has won three of the last four meetings dating back to 2014. The Black and Gold defense will be facing a different quarterback in Green Bay, as Jordan Love is the new man under center for the Packers.