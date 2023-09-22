Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 3 at Green Bay Packers

One Saints player is OUT for Sunday's game against Green Bay

Sep 22, 2023 at 03:07 PM
New Orleans Saints
Seven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers during the 2023 NFL season.

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
TE Foster Moreau Ankle DNP LP DNP Doubtful
RB Jamaal Williams Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
QB Taysom Hill Knee LP FP FP
RB Kendre Miller Hamstring FP FP FP
S Ugo Amadi Knee - LP LP Questionable
S Jordan Howden Finger - - FP
CB Paulson Adebo Hamstring - - DNP Questionable

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
T David Bakhtiari NIR-Rest/Knee DNP DNP DNP Questionable
G/T Elgton Jenkins Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
RB Aaron Jones Hamstring DNP LP LP Questionable
LB Rashan Gary Knee LP LP LP
LB Lukas Van Ness Elbow LP LP LP Questionable
WR Christian Watson Hamstring LP DNP LP Questionable
P Daniel Whelan Finger FP FP FP
S Zayne Anderson Hamstring - DNP DNP Out
CB Jaire Alexander Back LP Questionable

Advertising