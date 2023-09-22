Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 3 at Green Bay Packers

Seven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|TE
|Foster Moreau
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|RB
|Jamaal Williams
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|S
|Ugo Amadi
|Knee
|-
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|S
|Jordan Howden
|Finger
|-
|-
|FP
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Hamstring
|-
|-
|DNP
|Questionable
GREEN BAY PACKERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|T
|David Bakhtiari
|NIR-Rest/Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|G/T
|Elgton Jenkins
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Aaron Jones
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|LB
|Rashan Gary
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Lukas Van Ness
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Christian Watson
|Hamstring
|LP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|P
|Daniel Whelan
|Finger
|FP
|FP
|FP
|S
|Zayne Anderson
|Hamstring
|-
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Jaire Alexander
|Back
|LP
|Questionable