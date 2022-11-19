New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Rams | 2022 NFL Week 11

3. A THIRD PARTY: Coming off a loss to the Steelers in which the offense only managed to maintain possession for 21:04, it's glaring that New Orleans has to be better on third down (3 of 12 against Pittsburgh). If you can't run the ball – 29 rushing yards on 15 attempts against the Steelers – it's going to be very, very difficult to maintain possession. Whether the Saints use the pass to set up the run, or if they simply run more effectively, they have to put themselves into third down situations that are manageable, and then convert them. The Rams allow 96.1 rushing yards per game, fourth fewest in the league, but the Saints still need to gain some traction on the ground.