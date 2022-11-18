Offensive line shuffle continues for New Orleans Saints

"But it does make it a little more difficult, especially when you don't know who's playing next to you. But that's why we try to do so many different rotations in practice, make sure that we're getting reps with everybody. So that when we do get that next man up, that we have had a chance in the week prior to play next to everyone that could be at that position."

The degree of difficulty ramps up with facing Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and seven-time All-Pro who has five sacks, nine quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss and a forced fumble this season.

"He's one of the most disruptive players," Carmichael said. "You just see him making plays and plays. They're multiple with their alignments, and so they make it hard for teams to target where he's going to be. That's their scheme and they do a great job and he's obviously a great, great player."