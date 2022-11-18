Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Uniform Watch: Saints vs Rams | 2022 NFL Week 11

New Orleans to wear throwback jerseys for Week 11 against Rams

Nov 18, 2022 at 01:42 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Saints-Lions-Throwback-uniforms
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert

The New Orleans Saints announced their uniform selection for their Sunday matchup during Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. The squad will wear their throwback jerseys as they face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 20. Kickoff at the Caesars Superdome is slated for 12 p.m. CT on FOX.

The New Orleans Saints start a crucial two-game stretch against two of their most longstanding NFC West opponents, starting with an important matchup for both clubs, when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 20 at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is at 12:00 p.m. central with the contest regionally televised on FOX.

The Saints and Rams have played 74 times in the regular season with Los Angeles holding a 42-33 edge, while the clubs have split two playoff contests. Former longtime foes in the NFC West, the Saints have played only the Atlanta Falcons (106) and the San Francisco 49ers (77) more often than the Rams.

FULL GAME PREVIEW: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS VS LOS ANGELES RAMS

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Nov. 18

Saints practice Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams

news

New Orleans Saints, Community Coffee recognize Army Sergeant Trey Leo Horne, as part of Honorary Captain Program

Saints players will pay tribute to SGT. Horne by wearing his initials on their helmets in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 17

Saints practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams

news

New Orleans Saints to wear throwback uniforms for Week 11 home game against Los Angeles Rams

Uniforms previously worn to commemorate the Saints 5th anniversary season

news

Saints vs. Rams Week 11 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

The New Orleans Saints trail the all-time regular season series vs. the Los Angeles Rams 33-42-0 with the postseason rivalry knotted at 1-1.

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Rams | 2022 NFL Week 11

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams on November 20, 2022

news

Saints Gameday Guide 2022: Week 11 vs. Rams

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 16

Saints practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 15

Saints off Tuesday following Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Nov. 14

Coach Dennis Allen will meet with the media Monday afternoon

news

Game notes: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers | 2022 NFL Week 10

Saints had a season-high six sacks

Advertising