Uniform Watch: Saints vs Rams | 2022 NFL Week 11

The New Orleans Saints announced their uniform selection for their Sunday matchup during Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. The squad will wear their throwback jerseys as they face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 20. Kickoff at the Caesars Superdome is slated for 12 p.m. CT on FOX.

The New Orleans Saints start a crucial two-game stretch against two of their most longstanding NFC West opponents, starting with an important matchup for both clubs, when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 20 at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is at 12:00 p.m. central with the contest regionally televised on FOX.