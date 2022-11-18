Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Seven Saints listed as OUT for Sunday vs. Rams

Nov 18, 2022 at 02:11 PM
New Orleans Saints
Thirteen New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams during the 2022 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
CJosh AndrewsIllnessDNPLPFP
DEMarcus DavenportCalfDNPDNPDNPOut
SJ.T. GrayHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
TJames HurstConcusssionDNPDNPDNPOut
RBMark IngramKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
DECameron JordanEyeDNPDNPDNPOut
WRJarvis LandryAnkleLPLPLP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNPDNPDNPOut
SMarcus MayeAbdomenLPLPLP
GAndrus PeatTricepsDNPDNPLPQuestionable
TRyan RamczykIllnessDNPLPLP
DTMalcolm RoachAnkleLPLPLP
LBPete WernerAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut

LOS ANGELES RAMS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
QBMatthew StaffordConcussionFPFPFP
QBJohn WolfordNeckDNPLPFPQuestionable
CBrian AllenThumb/KneeDNPDNPDNPOut
LBTravin HowardHipDNPDNPDNPOut
DTA'Shawn RobinsonIllnessDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
DTGreg GainesElbowLPFPFP

