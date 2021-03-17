Drew Brees knew time was right to retire as a New Orleans Saint

"So I flew the family up there to watch the Boilermakers and was watching the game, and was invited into the studio to chat football and the upcoming season, but also comment on the game. And I'm telling you, when I put those headphones on and I started seeing the game from that vantage point and then beginning to talk about it, it was like the light bulb went on and I said, 'Man, I can do this and I would love it, and I think I could be really good at it.' I think that's when I really started to think about it and take it serious."

Brees said it was difficult to walk away from football because he has dedicated so much of his life to the game.

"I'll count high school, because high school football was very important to me – so, from high school to college to the NFL, that's 28 years," he said. "So that's two-thirds of my life. I'm 42 years old, so for two-thirds of my life every decision that I've made has had football as the focus.

"Every decision you make is based on you as a football player – what's going to help you be in the best position to succeed as a football player. Every decision from the perspective of diet, what you're putting in your body and how you're working out and how you're recovering and the amount of time you're dedicating yourself to being the very best you can be at your craft.

"I understand why guys have such a hard time with the transition from football. I would compare it to, if you are a heart surgeon and you have trained a majority of your life to be the very best heart surgeon that you can be. From college to your post-graduate studies to med school to your residency to then finally becoming a doctor, being a heart surgeon, having a chance to do something that you've trained your whole life and have these dreams and ambitions of becoming this, and then all of a sudden you wake up one day and somebody tells you that you can't do it anymore.

"So I'd say that's where the biggest fear and stress for most guys is, just from conversations I've had with so many. There is a transition from playing the game to going and doing anything else, because you can't replicate the locker room, and you can't replicate running out of the tunnel. There's just moments and feelings and emotions that are really, really hard to replicate after you have been a professional football player.