Unrivaled work ethic led to Drew Brees' remarkable 20-year NFL career

With Brees recovering from shoulder surgery – a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder – and participating in training camp in Jackson, Miss., the anticipation was measurable.

Is that what it looks like, Pete? How'd he look to you, Pete? Does that look like he's back to being himself, Pete?

"I remember there being a moment – (Saints Coach) Sean (Payton) even talks about that – where he was getting through the preseason, and then him telling Sean, 'It's going to be great, I made a throw today that I just felt good about. It's getting close, it's almost there,' " Carmichael said. "I think the early part of the training camp was just him working himself back into the routine, coming back from such a traumatic injury. But as training camp went on and we got close to the season, you could see that he was getting back to that level."

It was a level achieved despite not having the physical characteristics of a quarterback from central casting.

Brees wasn't especially big (6 feet, 209 pounds) or fast, wasn't a buy-time scrambler or rocket-armed thrower. What he was, was an elite grinder who maximized the gifts that he did possess for longer, and more effectively, than most would have dared to dream.

"On the surface, it looks like something that may hinder you," Colston said. "But I think for him, he was able to really play the game using a completely different set of tools that didn't stress him physically as much.

"And I think him being able to figure out the more mental side of the game, and being able to use the arm angles, the anticipation, all of those things, there's no attrition on those things. Whereas if you're somebody that depends on your leg strength or depends on your arm strength, there's an attrition that comes along with playing football. You're going to get beat up, you're going to get hit, you're going to get injured, that's just part of it.

"But his edge has always been so cognitive and so mentally focused that there's not as much attrition there and I think that's part of the reason that, even being slight of stature as most people would call him, he's been able to do it at the highest level for 20 years."