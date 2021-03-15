Drew Brees announces he's joining NBC Sports as 'Football Night in America' analyst 

During his conversation with Kotb, Brees announced that he is joining NBC Sports as a studio analyst for "Football Night in America'"and a game analyst for NBC's coverage of Notre Dame football.

He also will work at some of NBC Sports' other prominent events, including Super Bowl LVI and the Olympics.

"I'm part of the team now, a new team," Brees said. "I'm excited about that journey. I'm excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it's been such an important part of my life.

"I continue to be able to talk about it, show a passion for it, and be able to bring my kids along for the ride there as well, and let them be part of those special moments."

The 13-time Pro Bowler reflected on what he will miss most about his time as a player.

"There's so many things. The moments on the field after the game. I think those are the moments that my kids most look forward to," he said. "It's the game after the game. I think that's been one of the most special parts of this whole journey is watching our kids grow up through this and be able to retain the information and come to the Saints facility and they would jump in the hot tub with me, they'd jump in the cold tub with me, they'd jump in the whirlpool, they'd run around the indoor facility, and they'd bring their footballs to the game, knowing they'd have an opportunity to go on the field after to play. Having them be a part of this, and knowing that there's memories and hopefully moments of inspiration for them that will last a lifetime, that's what it's all about."

Brees came to New Orleans as a free agent acquisition prior to the 2006 season. He recalled touring New Orleans with his wife in the wake of Hurricane Katrina as he was deciding which organization he wanted to play for. At one point, he and Saints Coach Sean Payton got lost on their way back to the team facility and saw a tugboat sitting in the middle of the street.

"That was the moment where Brittany and I looked at each other and said this is so much more than just football," he said. "This is part of the resurrection and resurgence of one of America's greatest cities, and we have a chance to be a part of this."