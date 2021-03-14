Drew Brees announces retirement

Brees was a two-time Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year, named to 13 Pro Bowls and five Associated Press All-Pro teams, was the 2004 NFL Comeback Player of the Year and the 2006 co-recipient of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. Overall, in his 20-year NFL career, he played in 287 regular season games (286 starts) and completed 7,142-of-10,551 passes (67.7%) for 80,358 yards, 571 touchdown passes and a 98.7 passer rating. He set numerous NFL passing records and retires as the league's all-time leader in passing yardage (80,358), completions (7,142) passing attempts (10,551), ranks second in career completion percentage (67.7%) and touchdown passes (571) and fifth in passer rating (98.7). Brees set marks for touchdown passes in a game (seven, tied with seven other players), completions in a season (471, 2016), completion percentage in a season (74.4%, 2018), completion percentage in a game (96.7%), 300-yard passing games in a season (13, 2011), consecutive games with at least 300 yards passing (nine, twice), most passing yards in a five-game span (1,954), most passing yards in a four-season span (20,767, 2011-14), most passing yards in a five-season span (25,637, 2011-15), most passing yards in a six-season span (30,845, 2011-16), most seasons leading the league in passing yardage (seven), consecutive games with a touchdown pass (54, 2009-12), games with four-plus touchdown passes (37), games with four touchdown passes and zero interceptions (25), games with five-plus touchdown passes (11) consecutive games with at least three touchdown passes and zero interceptions (four, tied with three other players), overall (10) and consecutive (nine) seasons with at least 30 touchdown passes, career 300-yard passing games (123) and career 350-yard passing games (63). The Texas native holds four of the top five most accurate seasons in league history and threw for 5,000 yards an NFL-record five times, a feat no other player has accomplished more than once.

Starting all 18 postseason contests, he appeared in, Brees completed 481-of-721 passes (66.7%) for 5,366 yards with 37 touchdowns and a 97.1 passer rating. In his finest postseason moments in the 2009 playoffs, he completed 72-of-102 passes (70.6%) for 732 yards, eight touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 117.0 passer rating en route to the Super Bowl XLIV title. In Super Bowl XLIV vs. the Indianapolis Colts, Brees completed 32-of-39 passes (82.1%) for 288 yards with two touchdowns, zero picks and a 114.5 passer rating, winning MVP honors. In the contest, Brees completed 18 of his last 19 passes and final 10 attempts. He is one of only six quarterbacks (Troy Aikman, Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Phil Simms and Russell Wilson) to have 200 passing yards, two touchdown passes and a 70% completion percentage in a Super Bowl win.

Brees' record as a starter for the Saints is 151-94 (.616) in the regular season and postseason combined, easily making him the winningest signal-caller in franchise history. Posting a 144-85 (.629) record in the regular season and postseason with Payton as his head coach, the Payton-Brees head coach/starting quarterback combination is second in total wins all-time to New England's Bill Belichick-Brady duo (249-75). Brees retires as the holder of virtually every passing record in club record books with his 15 years of service and 228 regular season starts for the Black and Gold, both the highest totals in the team's 54-season history. Since 2006, Brees leads the NFL with 68,010 passing yards, 491 touchdown passes, 8,742 attempts, 6,017 completions, a 68.8 completion percentage, 116 games with at least 300 yards passing, 16 with at least 400 and 518 completions of 25 yards or more.