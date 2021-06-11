Drew Brees' retirement from the NFL becomes official

After 20 years in the National Football League, the last 15 with the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Drew Brees 's retirement became official Friday via the NFL transactions wire.

Brees was a 15-year team captain and led the Saints to nine playoff appearances, seven division titles, including four consecutive from 2017-2020, and the Super Bowl XLIV championship, where he was named the game's Most Valuable Player. The franchise signal-caller announced he would be retiring from football on March 14 in a social media video from his children.