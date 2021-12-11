New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against New York Jets  | NFL Week 14

2. PUT A FINGER ON IT: Specifically, the Saints will rely on quarterback Taysom Hill to put his Mallet Finger (injured middle finger on his right – throwing – hand) on the football and be effective with it. Hill said he has worked through the process of finding how best he can make the throws he needs to make during practice, and believes he can make them during the game. But in truth, New Orleans might not need him to do that very much. The receiving corps, which hasn't been all that productive this season, lost its best weapon when Deonte Harris received his three-game suspension from the NFL. If the Jets are as susceptible to the run as the numbers indicate, and Hill (career-high 107 rushing yards against Dallas in the Saints' last game) and Kamara are available to grind it out that way, that might be the best avenue to leave MetLife Stadium with a win.