Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against New York Jets  | NFL Week 14

Alvin Kamara returns after four-game absence to bolster Saints' run game

Dec 11, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

CP-Alvin-Kamara-NOSWFT-101021
Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The New Orleans Saints (5-7) have lost five straight entering Sunday's game against the New York Jets (3-9) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Alone, that sentence describes how badly the Saints want and need a victory. Here are few ways in which they can get one against the Jets:

1. AK IS OK: Running back Alvin Kamara missed the last four games for New Orleans. How big was his absence? Even though he hasn't played since Nov. 7, Kamara remains the Saints' leader in rushing yards (530), receptions (32) and touchdowns (seven). In other words, he's a monumental producer and presence for the Saints' offense. He's healthy and, frankly, New Orleans needs him to carry a heavy workload against the Jets, especially given the fact that his running mate, Mark Ingram II﻿, will miss the game due to being on the Reserve/Covd-19 list. New York allows 133.4 rushing yards per game, third most in the league. Kamara and the offensive line, even in its diminished capacity due to injury, need to take advantage.

2. PUT A FINGER ON IT: Specifically, the Saints will rely on quarterback Taysom Hill to put his Mallet Finger (injured middle finger on his right – throwing – hand) on the football and be effective with it. Hill said he has worked through the process of finding how best he can make the throws he needs to make during practice, and believes he can make them during the game. But in truth, New Orleans might not need him to do that very much. The receiving corps, which hasn't been all that productive this season, lost its best weapon when Deonte Harris received his three-game suspension from the NFL. If the Jets are as susceptible to the run as the numbers indicate, and Hill (career-high 107 rushing yards against Dallas in the Saints' last game) and Kamara are available to grind it out that way, that might be the best avenue to leave MetLife Stadium with a win.

3. ATTACK ZACH: Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is a rookie. That doesn't guarantee success for the Saints' defense, but it's a more favorable position than the unit has seen the last six games. Wilson only is completing 58 percent of his passes, and has more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (six) while having been sacked 25 times in just eight games. New York allows 2.8 sacks per game, fifth most in the league. The issue for the Saints will be whether they can generate pressure without having to send linebackers ﻿Demario Davis﻿ and ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿, or defensive backs ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿, ﻿P.J. Williams﻿ or ﻿C.J. Gardner-Johnson﻿. Defensive end ﻿Carl Granderson﻿ could factor heavily for New Orleans, which will be without ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿, who is on the Reserve/Covid-19 list. Defensive end Marcus Davenport's return also is pretty big for the unit.

Related Links

4. PLUG THE RUN: New Orleans' run defense was near impenetrable for the first nine games, when it allowed 73 yards per game. In the three games since, the Saints have allowed an average of 167 yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry. Don't think the Jets don't know it. But if there's a get-right game for New Orleans' run defense, this could be it: New York rushes for 84.7 yards per game, third fewest in the NFL. That number has jumped to 109.7 per game in the last three, but New York's overall body of work suggests that the Saints may be primed to make this opponent one-dimensional. Wilson's mobility could factor into this area, but the Saints desperately need to take away the run totally, and not allow an explosive play as they did against the Cowboys.

5. HAPPY RETURNS: With Harris out due to suspension, the return duties could fall to receiver Marquez Callaway, who handled it well as a rookie last year in the games that Harris missed. Whether it's Callaway or Easop Winston, New Orleans really could use a nice return (or two) from special teams to shorten the field and set up an easy score.

ZATARAIN'S KEY INGREDIENTS RECIPE OF THE WEEK:

CHEESY STEAK STROGANOFF PASTA

Craving pasta for dinner? Just add Zatarain's Southern Stroganoff Pasta Dinner Mix to the menu. This hearty one-skillet dinner with creamy pasta, sirloin streak strips, peppers, onions and melted provolone cheese is an easy recipe the whole family will enjoy.

FULL RECIPE

Promo-Key-Ingredients-Zats-Week14-1920-121221

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 13

Quarterback Taysom Hill looks to spark Saints offense
news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Buffalo Bills | NFL Week 12

Defense has to respond after allowing 242 rushing yards against Eagles
news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Philadelphia Eagles | NFL Week 11

Saints top-ranked run defense to be tested by Eagles rushing attack
news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Tennessee Titans | NFL Week 10

Receivers must take advantage of opportunities
news

New Orleans Saints Key Ingredients to Victory against Atlanta Falcons | NFL Week 9

Saints rush for 125 yards per game, Falcons allow 125 rushing ypg
news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Tampa Bay | NFL Week 8

Saints sacked Brady six times, intercepted him five times last regular season
news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Seattle | NFL Week 7

Starting offensive line could be intact for first time since season opener
news

New Orleans Saints Key Ingredients to victory against Washington | NFL Week 5

Jameis Winston coming off best yardage total as Saints QB
news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against New York | 2021 NFL Week 4

Defense facing its most mobile quarterback so far in Giants' Daniel Jones
news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against New England | 2021 NFL Week 3

Pass protection, ball security high on list of priorities
news

New Orleans Saints keys ingredients to victory against Carolina | 2021 NFL Week 2

Saints were turnover-free in season-opening victory
Advertising