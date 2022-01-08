New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Atlanta | NFL Week 18

2. PRESSURE PACKAGE: As usual, a good pass rush will be vital. The Saints sacked Ryan twice in the first game, but he wasn't affected nearly enough. Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan has 7.5 sacks in his last three games, the best rip of his career (he had six sacks in a three-game stretch in 2018). New Orleans had seven sacks in its last game, so the pass rush is heating up along with Jordan, who now has 11.5 for the season. Jordan can expect extra attention – his 22 sacks of Ryan are the most by any player against another in NFL history – and Ryan will look to get rid of the ball quickly, as he did in New Orleans. Coverage will have to force him to hold it a little longer than he wants, to allow the rush to get home. Linebacker ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ and Gardner-Johnson also could factor in the pass rush.