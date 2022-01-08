New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons | Series History 2021

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

A look back at the series history, records and stats between these NFC South rivals

Jan 08, 2022 at 10:30 AM
New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Game_Action_Week13_Saints_Falcons_20201206_172
Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS vs. ATLANTA FALCONS SERIES HISTORY

Atlanta leads the regular season series, 53-51, with New Orleans holding an 21-10 advantage over the Falcons since 2006. Since 1991, 34 games have been decided by eight points or less. The Falcons had a 10-game winning streak from 1995-99, which remains the Saints' longest winless streak against an opponent. New Orleans took 13-of-16 in the rivalry from 1986-94 and Atlanta won nine straight over the fledgling Saints from 1969-73. Atlanta's most recent mastery over a five-year period ended with a 21-19 win for New Orleans at the Georgia Dome on Nov. 22, 2000. Eight games in the series have gone into overtime.

In the 104 regular season games of the series there has been:

  • 2,203 points scored by New Orleans, 2,306 allowed.
  • A ten-game Atlanta winning streak from 1995-99.
  • A six-game win streak for New Orleans from 1986-89.
  • 44 games decided by double-digits.
  • 17 games decided by 21 or more points.
  • 52 games decided by seven points or less.
  • 3 games decided by one point.
  • A 38-point win by Saints (11/1/87) - Biggest Saints win.
  • A 55-point loss by Saints (9/16/73) - Biggest Saints loss.
  • Four shutouts - Two by each club, the most recent a 38-0 win in Atlanta on 11/1/87.
  • Eight overtime games— four wins by each club.
  • Six Monday night games, two Sunday night games and eight Thursday night games, including Thanksgiving night in 2018 and 2019.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS vs. ATLANTA FALCONS SERIES FAST FACTS

  • Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 38 points, Saints won 38-0 on 11/01/87 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.
  • Falcons' Largest Margin of Victory: 55 points, Falcons won 62-7 on 09/16/73 at Tulane Stadium.
  • Current Series Streak: Falcons have won one straight, 11/7/21-.
  • Saints' Longest Win Streak: Six games, 12/14/86-11/19/89.
  • Falcons' Longest Win Streak: Ten games, 9/17/95-12/05/99.
  • Most Points by Saints in a Game: 45 points (twice), most recent, Saints won 45-16 on 12/26/11 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
  • Most Points by Falcons in a Game: 62 points, Falcons won 62-7 on 9/16/73 at Tulane Stadium.
  • Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 80 points, Saints won 43-37 on 9/23/18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
  • Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: Zero points (twice), most recent, Falcons won 27-0 on 09/06/81 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.
  • Fewest Points by Falcons in a Game: Zero points (twice), most recent, Saints won 30-0, 10/10/76 at Superdome
  • Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 16 points, Saints won 13-3 on 10/20/74 at Atlanta Stadium

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS vs. ATLANTA FALCONS SERIES BEST PLAYER PERFORMANCES

Get a look at the top individual performances for Saints players against Atlanta in the previous 104 regular season meetings.

CP-Deuce-McAllister-Falcons-2003-1920
ALEX BRANDON

SAINTS RUSHING YARDAGE vs. FALCONS

  1. RB Deuce McAllister – 28 carries for 173 yards, @ the Louisiana Superdome, Nov. 16, 2003
  2. RB Chuck Muncie – 22 carries for 161 yards, @ the Louisiana Superdome, Sept. 2, 1979
  3. RB Dalton Hilliard – 29 carries for 158 yards, @ Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Nov. 19, 1989
CP-Drew-Brees-Falcons-2008-1920
Pat Semansky/2008 AP

SAINTS PASSING YARDAGE vs. FALCONS

  1. QB Drew Brees – 31-of-58 for 422 yards, @ Georgia Dome, Nov. 9, 2008
  2. QB Drew Brees – 39-of-49 for 396 yards, @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sept. 23, 2018
  3. QB Drew Brees – 36-of-54 for 376 yards, @ the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sept. 26, 2016
CP-Wes-Chandler-Falcons-1981-1920
Al Messerschmidt Archive

SAINTS RECEIVING YARDAGE vs. FALCONS

  1. WR Wes Chandler – Six receptions for 205 yards (club record), @ the Louisiana Superdome, Sept. 2, 1979
  2. WR Larry Burton – Four receptions for 159 yards, @ the Louisiana Superdome, Nov. 2, 1975
  3. WR Devery Henderson – Four receptions for 158 yards, @ Georgia Dome, Nov. 26, 2006

